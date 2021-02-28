Maybe Drew Brees isn't actually ready to hang up this cleats -- at least that's the way it seems after a viral workout video of the New Orleans Saints quarterback leaked over the weekend. Brees, who is expected to announce his plans about his NFL future in the coming weeks, had a workout video posted by trainer Todd Durkin that raises the question of whether the future Hall of Fame quarterback will actually retire in 2021.

Based on the amount of weight Brees is pushing, the speed he's moving the weights, and the distance he has pushed them -- this doesn't seem like a quarterback who is thinking of not playing football again, even at age 42.

Brees and the Saints did reportedly agree to renegotiate his contract that will reduce his salary cap charge by nearly $24 million. While Brees takes his time on retirement, the Saints can hold his salary cap charge to $12.225 million. If Brees does decide to retire, the Saints can split the dead money over two years as a post-June 1 retirement (per Over The Cap).

If Brees decides to return for the 2021 season, the Saints will have a few issues they'll have to work out, even though head coach Sean Payton will certainly be glad to have his quarterback back. The Saints will have to find a way to clear the projected $69 million over the salary cap before the new league year and make a decision on the immediate futures of Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. Hill has a cap number of $16.159 million for 2021, which will need to be renegotiated if the Saints wish to keep him on the roster. Winston will be an unrestricted free agent, putting his future with the team in doubt if Brees returns.

The Saints will need Brees to make a decision on his future soon, but it seems Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl at age 43 is giving might have given Brees enough motivation to give winning another Super Bowl one more shot, himself.