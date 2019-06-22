Drew Brees wins $6 million award in jewelry fraud lawsuit

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been awarded damages in excess of $6 million in the lawsuit he filed against a San Diego-area jeweler that Brees claimed sold him excessively overpriced diamonds.

Brees and his wife alleged that Vihad Moradi of CJ Charles Jewelers lied to them about the value of diamonds, which they said they bought as an investment. The Breeses alleged that Mihada told them the diamonds were valued at over $15 million when they were not. The Superior Court jury awarded $6,130,767 in the case, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that's essentially what the jury said," attorney Andrew Kim stated, per the Union-Tribune. "They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man."

Brees and his wife were not present in court when the verdict was read, but they each testified during the two-week trial. For his part, Moradi denied the allegations.

"Mr. Brees told me that he was interested in purchasing great pieces for Ms. Brees to have in the family for the long term," Moradi testified. "The investment is always related to the long-term legacy pieces to be held in the family. The investment is in that context only."

As noted by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Moradi's attorney has already declared an intention to appeal the verdict, so the $6 million-plus will not be in the Breeses' hands right away. This process will likely continue to play out in the courts for several more months.