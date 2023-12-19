The Seattle Seahawks captured on Monday night a potential season-saving win, coming back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on a last-minute touchdown pass from backup quarterback Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Lock started his second consecutive game in place of Geno Smith, who injured his groin in practice leading up to last week's game against the 49ers. Lock went 22 of 33 for 208 yards and the aforementioned touchdown against Philadelphia, out-dueling Jalen Hurts to give his team the victory. On the game-winning drive, he was 5 of 10 for 92 yards and the score, which came with just 28 seconds left on the clock.

"I'll remember that play call for the rest of my life," Lock said after the game. "We're breaking the huddle, I knew Jax had the one-on-one. Good reminder from [offensive coordinator] Shane [Waldron] in the headset. I said, 'Hey Jax. If you're one-on-one, I'm throwing you this pill.' Sure enough, they gave us the one-on-one look. Corner was soft, Jax hit him with some speed. Back pylon, back box throw, came down with it."

Lock was clearly overcome with emotion as he conducted his postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters.

"Amazing won't do it justice," Lock said of the comeback victory, and the way his teammates responded to his starting in place of Smith." But amazing also won't do justice what the O-line, what DK did on that catch, what the receivers did, what Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet did all game long. The tight ends. It takes a special group to rally around a guy that is coming into his second game of the year. Used to a different guy all year long, the same cadence, the same spin on the ball, everything. But for the team, like that -- not just the offense but the defense to rally around me tonight, that was amazing."

It had been expected throughout most of Sunday and Monday that Smith would sit out this game, as he did last week. But shortly before the game, reports surfaced that he would attempt to play, and then he was not made one of the Seahawks' inactives for the game. So, Lock didn't know until he got to the stadium that he was going to get the start.

"I kept the mentality that I was gonna play, regardless of what was going on," Lock said. "How people were looking and whatnot, I was just like, 'You know what, you're gonna go out there and play. So just be ready to play.' Found out when we got here that I was gonna get the nod and, roll the dice, baby. Let's go."

This was just Lock's second start and fourth appearance during his two seasons in Seattle, and it was his first game-winning drive since November of 2020, when he was still with the Denver Broncos.

"It's so hard. It's so hard to describe the feeling of not playing for so long -- or at least what feels like a really long time to me," Lcok said. "And then you sit there, you watch games, you wonder, 'Can I do this still?' I haven't been out there on the field. That's the human nature of it. I get back out there last week, it's like, 'I'm the man still. I can go do this.' And then you got another test this week where I didn't know if I was gonna play or not. Sure enough, I ended up playing. We're playing the Eagles tonight. The boys around me rallied tonight, and it just feels so good. It feels so good."