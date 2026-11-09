Drew Lock sustained an oblique injury in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and his status for Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain, Mike Macdonald said. The injury briefly sent Lock to the medical tent.

Lock entered the game dealing with elbow tendinitis and was only playing because Sam Darnold was out due to quad and ribs injuries. Darnold suffered the quad injury neat the end of Seattle's Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears and has been playing through a cracked rib.

Lock, making his second start in place of Darnold this season, went 19 for 28 for 175 yards and a touchdown in the 17-3 victory., though he was clearly not 100%.

If neither Lock nor Darnold can play in Week 10, the Seahawks (5-4) would turn to third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe. They also have Adrian Martinez on their practice squad.

The Seahawks have little room for error. Entering "Sunday Night Football," the reigning champs were the No. 8 seed in the NFC, one spot out of the playoffs.

Who is Jalen Milroe?

The Seahawks took Milroe, an Alabama product, in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Milroe, now 23, had an up-and-down career with the Crimson Tide. In 2023 as a redshirt sophomore, he threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions and added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. That seemed to set the stage for a monster 2024, but instead, Milroe regressed as a passer and threw 11 interceptions. He still had 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, but it was not the follow-up he had been hoping for.

Should he be needed next week, Milroe would drastically alter the Seahawks' attack, making it likely more run-heavy. He has played three career NFL snaps and ran on all three for a total of 4 yards. Seattle did have one of its better ground performances Sunday with 120 yards, and the Raiders do struggle to defend the run.