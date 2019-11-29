Drew Lock takes first-team reps, expected to be Broncos starting quarterback in Week 13

It's growing ever apparent that Drew Lock will eventually be named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High in Week 13. The rookie signal-caller has taken first-team reps all week and all signs are pointing to a start on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

James Palmer of the NFL Network adds even more context to Lock's workload this week, relaying that Denver has upped his reps to about 75% of the offensive snaps in practice this week. That increase has been sparked by what the Broncos have seen from him over the last few weeks in practice along with Lock himself telling the team he's ready to start.

"I'm prepping to be a starter," Lock told reporters Wednesday. "If that happens, then that happens. If it doesn't, then it doesn't. I'll be ready either way, to either help Brandon [Allen] out this week or hopefully have Brandon help me out."

Prior to him possibly making his first NFL start, Lock will need to be activated off injured reserve. The second-round pick, who showed flashes earlier this summer, has been on injured reserve since the Sept. 1 after suffering a thumb injury in the preseason. He since returned to full health and began practicing in mid-November. Now, the logical next step is him making it onto the gameday roster and possibly in as the starter.

If/when Lock is officially given that title, that will thrust quarterback Brandon Allen, who has started the previous three games for the Broncos since Joe Flacco's season-ending injury, into the backup role. In his three starts, the Broncos are 1-2 as he's completed 46.4% of his passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Given that Allen hasn't blown them away with his play and the potential that rookie Drew Lock has, it makes sense that the 3-8 Broncos will eventually turn things over to their second-round pick to see what they have in him over the remaining month of the regular season.