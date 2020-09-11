The Houston Texans had an idea of possessing one of the best receiving backfields in the NFL with David Johnson and Duke Johnson, but the injury bug has already bitten one of the running backs in Thursday night's season opener against the Houston Texans. Duke Johnson left the game in the second half and was officially ruled questionable to return to Thursday's game with a leg injury, which he injured on a Deshaun Watson third-down run late in the third quarter. Due to the Texans being down multiple scores in the second half, Johnson hasn't received the volume of carries and targeted projected in this offense -- having just five carries and one target on the night before exiting the game.

David Johnson has a 19-yard touchdown run in the game, his longest run in two years. Johnson's longest run last season was 18 yards in a dreadful year with the Arizona Cardinals, before being the centerpiece going to the Houston Texans in the DeAndre Hopkins deal. In Duke's absence, David has since taken all of the snaps.

If Johnson is out for an extended period, more reps will be coming David Johnson's way. The Texans have Buddy Howell and Scottie Miller as the other running backs on their active roster.