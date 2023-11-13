Dustin Hopkins had the confidence he was going to drill the winning 40-yard field goal. The Cleveland Browns had the confidence in Hopkins too, even if Hopkins knew he created a scenario that put his team needing him to make a game-winning kick in the first place.

"I feel like an arsonist that put out his own fire and then gets a pat on the back," Hopkins said to reporters after the Browns' thrilling 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens, via Cleveland.com. "They have faith in me, and as a kicker, you love those opportunities."

What Hopkins was referring to was a missed extra point after Greg Newsome picked off a Lamar Jackson pass and took the ball 34 yards the other way for the touchdown. The Browns needed the extra point to tie the game 31-31, but Hopkins missed the kick to keep Cleveland trailing 31-30.

The Browns never led in the game until Hopkins earned another opportunity in the final seconds, his heroics set up via a 12-yard run by Jerome Ford to make the winning kick easier.

"It's like you can't get too high or too low," Hopkins said on the potential distance, via a Browns transcript. "Either way, you're just like … In the back of your mind, you're aware. It's like, 'Hey, good it's closer.' But also, you're still not celebrating. You know, you're just trying to stay locked in.

"So yes, I mean the fact that they moved (further down the field), that was a testament to them. They're amazing."

Even though Hopkins missed the extra point and the Browns passed on a long field goal attempt at the end of the first half, there was no chance head coach Kevin Stefanski was going to pass on him clinching a victory.

"That's why we got him," Stefanski said. "Listen, we're not perfect. None of these players are perfect. I know I'm not perfect. I trust our guys to come through when it matters."

Hopkins' kick capped a historic comeback for the Browns. Cleveland trailed by 15 points and only led the game for 40 seconds. The Browns had never won a game against the AFC North when trailing by 14 points (previously 0-59-1) and had lost 37 straight road games when trailing by 14 points.

Cleveland trailed for 59 minutes and 20 seconds (tied for 40 seconds) before taking the lead as time expired against the Ravens, the most by any team in any win since the 1999 Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots -- Dan Marino's final season.

This wouldn't have been possible without Hopkins' heroics.

"That (guy) has got ice in veins," said Browns tight end David Njoku. "It doesn't matter. Honestly speaking, when he missed the extra point), I didn't even do a double take.

"I knew that the game was going to be in his hands and (that) he would do a great job."