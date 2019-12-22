Dwayne Haskins carted off in Redskins' Week 16 game vs. Giants due to ankle injury, doubtful to return
Redskins are down their rookie first-round quarterback
Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins as been carted to the locker room after suffering what the team is describing as an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 16 contest with the New York Giants. He is doubtful to return and veteran Case Keenum is now in at quarterback.
On the first offensive play, after both teams came back onto the field following the halftime break, Haskins dropped back to pass from the Washington 28-yard line and was sacked by New York's Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter. As he was taken down by both those Giants defenders -- it appears that Haskins' ankle was bent awkwardly. He was down on the field, met by the Washington medical staff and the cart was eventually called for him.
Haskins was taken with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Ohio State this past offseason. He was named the starter back in Week 9 and has held the position ever since. Prior to this injury, Haskins was playing well, completing 12 of his 15 throws for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
