Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is officially a free agent. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the former first-round pick went unclaimed on waivers, and is now free to sign with any interested team. According to Schefter, there are teams that have already expressed some interest.

It's not much of a surprise that Haskins went unclaimed on waivers, as any team that claimed him would have been on the hook for $68,000 in Week 17 and approximately $4.3 million fully guaranteed over the remainder of his contract, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. Now that he is officially a free agent, teams are free to make a move.

On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera made the decision to release Haskins after what was a dramatic week. During Washington's Week 16 loss against the Carolina Panthers, Haskins threw for just 154 yards and two interceptions before being benched for Taylor Heinicke in the second half. He was given another chance to start in relief of the injured Alex Smith even though he was both fined and stripped of his title as captain after violating COVID-19 protocols for the second time this season.

Haskins finishes his career in Washington with a 3-10 record as a starter. He completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Haskins says he feels like he has the skills necessary to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he needs someone to once again take a chance on him. He understands that there have been questions about how he handles himself off the field or about his work ethic, but the former Ohio State star says that he's dedicated to the game of football and doing everything necessary to prove his worth to his next team.

"I definitely feel like I have the skills to play quarterback at a high level in the NFL, and that's just something I need someone to believe in me and give me the opportunity and I have to earn that, I have to work for that," Haskins told WUSA9's Darren Haynes. "By no means will it be easy, and I'm definitely willing to put the work in to earn that whether that's right away or in the future. (I) just love playing football, I love the game and I've dedicated my life to this and even if there was a question about it before, I will end those questions later."

