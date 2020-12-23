The Washington Football Team reportedly struck a deal with the NFL to allow quarterback Dwayne Haskins to attend practice this week despite the second-year player's apparent violation of COVID-19 protocols. But that doesn't mean the former first-round draft pick is totally escaping discipline for reportedly attending an exotic club without a mask following Washington's Week 15 loss. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, in which Haskins could start for the injured Alex Smith, Washington has both fined Haskins and stripped the QB of his title as team captain.

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Wednesday that while Haskins was initially voted a captain by teammates in training camp, Washington has removed that honor as "part of the internal punishment" for this week's violations. Haskins' fine amounts to $40,000, per Rapoport, the largest known financial punishment for a COVID-19 violation and roughly half his standard paycheck.

The team will not, however, suspend Haskins, reduce his practice reps or reconsider his status as the likely Week 16 starter, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"There have been consequences and we're moving forward," coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, later insisting that reporters refrain from further Haskins questions and focus on Sunday's game. "One thing I appreciated was his honesty in the conversation. He and I probably have talked five or six times in the past two days."

The 23-year-old Haskins has had an eventful 2020 season, albeit for mostly the wrong reasons. Fined for previous COVID-19 violations earlier this year, the Ohio State product was photographed in a local club, without a mask, hours after Washington's Week 15 loss to the Seahawks. Benched for reserves Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, he returned to fill in for Smith earlier in the day, throwing two interceptions.