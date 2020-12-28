The Washington Football Team released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday following a season full of drama. Haskins has struggled both on and off the field, being the center of some controversy on the team and breaking the league's COVID-19 protocols twice.

Head coach Ron Rivera said in the team's official statement on the release, "I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

The former first-rounder was demoted to the team's third-string QB early in the season, but had the chance to redeem himself as the starter after quarterback Alex Smith went down with a calf injury. The opportunity didn't show Rivera enough and he was eventually benched on Sunday for Taylor Heinicke.

Haskins did not show hopes of being a franchise quarterback, as many once thought he would be. He completed 26.8% of his passes on throws 10+ yards down the field this year, the worst of any quarterback in the NFL over the last 10 seasons.

The QB also made headlines recently after he was spotted at a local exotic club without wearing a facemask following the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith is reportedly expected to start in the must-win game over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Twitter had a lot to say regarding the release of Haskins. Here are some of the best reactions:

Haskins responded to the news thanking the team and the fans. He also said he takes "full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted that he is wishing the best for Haskins.

This could be a good thing for Haskins when it comes down to it.

Washington's playoff hopes are still there. But the NFC East is still a three-team competition.

Some are predicting this will be the end for Haskins in the NFL, though a team with quarterback needs could still pick him up.

Others are wishing him well and hope he gets picked up by another team in the future.

Andddd cue the corny jokes.