The "Washington Football Team" is the new team name for 2020, a generic brand for a team that couldn't find a new nickname in time for the 2020 season. The name isn't final, but Washington will be the "Washington Football Team" for the interim, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The old Washington team nickname has been replaced over the chest with "Washington." The old nickname's logo on the helmets will be replaced with the number on the helmet, similar to the design by the Alabama Crimson Tide. The colors will remain the same as they have been since the 1930s -- burgundy and gold.

One major hurdle for Washington in acquiring a new team name was that they would have to acquire the rights for that team name that another party trademarked. There also is the process of getting a new logo design and new uniform design, which sometimes takes up to two years to complete the process. Washington only had a maximum of eight weeks to have a new logo and uniform in time for the 2020 season, hence the generic uniforms and generic team name.

Dwayne Haskins and a few Washington players, mostly on the defensive line, showcased the excitement of the new uniforms on social media after Washington changed its Twitter handle to @WashingtonNFL.

Haskins was fond of the Redtails nickname, but Washington may have to wait a while if the franchise chooses to select that name. As Haskins has pointed out on several occasions, he's representing the DC-Maryland-Virginia area (DMV) and is proud to be a quarterback in the region where he grew up.

For 2020, it's "Washington Football Team." The players seem more than fine with the temporary solution.