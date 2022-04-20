Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this month. He was 24 years old. The events leading up to this tragedy were curious, as many wondered why Haskins would be walking on a highway early in the morning.

More details surfaced this week in the form of a 911 call, acquired by TMZ, made by Haskins' wife, Kalabrya. She called 911 from Pittsburgh shortly after Haskins told her he ran out of gas and was walking to find some. Kalabrya said Haskins was going to call her back after he found gas, but he never did.

"I kept calling and kept calling," Kalabyra told the 911 operator. "He wasn't answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It's not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he's OK and if anything happened to him."

The 911 operator told Kalabrya not to panic, but that there was a report of an incident on the highway. At the time, they could not confirm if it involved Haskins or not. It was later confirmed to be Haskins, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Athletes, friends and teammates of Haskins took to social media to mourn the former Ohio State star. At the Buckeyes' spring game this past weekend, Haskins' initials were marked on players' helmets and painted on the field. There was also a moment of silence before the game and an emotional video tribute shown at halftime.

Haskins was in Florida working out with his Steelers teammates before his death. He would have turned 25 on May 3.