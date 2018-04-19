Dwight Freeney to retire an Indianapolis Colt after 16 seasons in the NFL

After 16 seasons, defensive end Dwight Freeney is calling it a career. Freeney is signing with the Indianapolis Colts in order to retire with the franchise where he played 11 of his 16 seasons, picked up 107.5 of his 125.5 sacks, and is beloved as one of the best pass rushers to ever play for the Colts.

Freeney finished tied with Terrell Suggs at 17th in all-time sacks, and will likely be in the conversation for the Hall of Fame. Obviously it's too early to have that discussion now, and it's unclear whether he'll make it in, but Colts fans will remember him all the same. After leaving the Colts, Freeney played two seasons with the Chargers, one with the Cardinals and one with the Falcons. He finished 2017 with the Seahawks after starting the year on the Lions.

Freeney finished his career with 284 tackles, 46 fumbles forced, four fumbles recovered and, of course, a big man touchdown in 2003. His career-high for sacks came in 2004 with 16, and he had double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons. After two down years, he had double-digit sacks three seasons in a row, rounding out his career with seven seasons with at least 10 sacks.

Now 38 years old, Freeney's spin move from his younger days is the stuff of legend. There was a Sports Science video conducted on how a man of his size could move so fast, and he made his presence known in his rookie year when he picked up 13 sacks and forced nine fumbles. Julius Peppers won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award that year, with Freeney finishing second in the voting.

Freeney won the Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006 and was a three-time first-team All-Pro. Freeney made two more Super Bowls as well, one in 2009 with the Colts and the other in 2016 with the Falcons. However, his name is in Indianapolis lore, when it came to which colors to retire in, blue and white was clearly the only choice.