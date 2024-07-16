Even the NFL's best quarterback has caught the fever of EA Sports "College Football 25." When he's not practicing, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans on spending some of his free time playing the popular video game, which came out earlier this week.

In fact, Mahomes said the game is one of the reasons why he brought a TV to Chiefs training camp for the first time in his career.

"NCAA ("College Football 25") came out, and I'm gonna have to turn it on," Mahomes said, via Fox Kansas City. "I brought a TV for NCAA and the Olympics."

While his primary focus will be on football, Mahomes clearly plans to make the most of his downtime during camp. Fortunately for him, "College Football 25" and the Olympics will help fill some of the down time players have between practices, meetings and interview sessions.

Rest assured that Mahomes isn't the only notable NFL player who will spend his free time playing the new hit video game. In fact, expect "College Football 25" to be a popular way to pass time among NFL players over the course of the next six weeks. "College Football 25" is the first college football video game in a decade, which is one of the reasons for its immense popularity.

The Olympics will likely be a fun way for players to pass the time, too. That will certainly be the case in Chicago, given that Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, is the greatest gymnast of all-time.