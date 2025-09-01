The 2025 NFL season has finally arrived, as all 32 teams enter this week with dreams of winning a Super Bowl title. Teams that aren't championship contenders in Week 1 have the opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl, which makes the league great.

Ask the Washington Commanders how last season fared. With a new coach in Dan Quinn and a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders increased their win total from 4 to 12 and won two playoff games to reach the conference championship game for the first time since 1991. Washington's success certainly wasn't expected in 2024, giving every team hope it can compete for a title this season.

Which team will be this year's Washington Commanders? Who is the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champions? Can the Eagles win the NFC East for the second consecutive year, which hasn't been accomplished since the franchise won four straight division titles from 2001 to 2004? Can the Kansas City Chiefs make their fourth straight Super Bowl, or are the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills finally ready to seize the AFC?

A lot of factors need to go right in order for either to come to fruition. What is a team's realistic ceiling in 2025? How good can each team be with its current roster? Or how badly can things fall apart?

With the NFL season here, let's take a look at the ceiling and floor for all 32 franchises. Think of this as a guide of what to expect for each team this season -- or how we think things will play out.

Arizona Cardinals

Ceiling: 10-7, make playoffs

The Cardinals have just one playoff appearance over the last nine seasons, yet this feels like a season in which the franchise turns the corner. Arizona boosted the pass rush by adding Josh Sweat and improved the defensive interior with Dalvin Tomlinson and Walter Nolen. Marvin Harrison Jr. looks primed to have a huge season at wide receiver, and Trey McBride is already one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. The offense has a chance to be sneaky good in 2025, enough to help out an improved defense. Don't be surprised if Arizona is a playoff team.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

Injuries are a part of the NFL, but the Cardinals can't afford to have Kyler Murray go down. For his flaws, Murray is good enough to win this team football games and defenses have to account for him scrambling when forced outside the pocket. Te schedule is easy on paper, but the back end of the 2025 slate is brutal. Depth at cornerback is a concern and teams should be able to pass on the Cardinals. This feels like a boom-or-bust year for Jonathan Gannon.

Atlanta Falcons

Ceiling: 10-7, win NFC South

The Falcons have a chance because the NFC South is not good, but is this team really good enough to beat the Buccaneers? That depends on how Michael Penix plays in year one as the full-time starting quarterback. Atlanta has Bijan Robinson and Drake London to put up points, along with an offensive line that will protect Penix. This offense will score. Can they score enough to take advantage of a poor NFC South and handle the Buccaneers? We'll see.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

Thanks to the NFC South, it will be surprising if Atlanta only wins six games. Penix would have to be a colossal failure and consistently turns the ball over for that to happen. James Pierce Jr. is going to be a good pass rusher, but is he and Leonard Floyd enough this offseason to get to the quarterback? There are concerns on the defensive front can expose the Falcons. They'll score a lot of points, but they'll give up a lot too.

Baltimore Ravens

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

The Ravens are loaded. They are one of the top five teams in the NFL and have one of the game's best quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. Yes, Baltimore has a difficult schedule but the Ravens also have one of the deepest rosters in the league. There wasn't as much roster turnover this offseason, and Malaki Starks is expected to be a big boost to an already good secondary. DeAndre Hopkins adds more depth to the wide receiver room as well. This team appears prime dto make another deep playoff run.

Floor: 11-6, lose in wild card round

As good as the Ravens are, slow starts seem to be a problem in Baltimore. The Ravens rallied last season to win the division, thanks to a Steelers collapse over the final month of the year. They should have defeated the Bills in the divisional playoffs, but turnovers and miscues ended their season. This appears to be the only thing that stops the Ravens these days. Baltimore can't afford another slow start with its schedule in 2025, and also need to hope Derrick Henry still plays at an All-Pro level at 31.

Buffalo Bills

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

The Bills have been knocking on the door of reaching the Super Bowl for half a decade now, but can't beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. They should take care of the AFC East rather easily, stacking up the wins all season. The core players are in place and James Cook signed his extension. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman also appear primed to take the next step at wide receiver. And the Bills always have a chance to make a deep playoff run with Josh Allen.

Floor: 11-6, lose in divisional round

What is the Bills identity on defense? They are still finding it, even with the addition of Joey Bosa and the return of Matt Milano at linebacker. Injuries have affected this unit in training camp, but the Bills have been cautious with the defense. If Milano can stay healthy, the Bills have the best linebacker unit in the NFL. Buffalo also had an insane takeaway-giveaway margin last year, (32-8). Is that sustainable? This is one of the most talented teams in the NFL and should be in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy again.

Carolina Panthers

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

The Panthers had a strong finish to last season, starting with the encouraging play of Bryce Young. The former No. 1 pick had 10 total touchdowns to just zero turnovers over the final three games, as the Panthers went 2-1 in those games (finished 4-6 in final 10 games). Chuba Hubbard finished with 1,100 rushing yards last year and Tetairoa McMillan was added in the first round to be Young's top reciever. The offensive line is also one of the underrated units in the league. This team should win games and be a problem in the NFC South.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

Fixing the league's worst defense is going to take time, even with all the offseason additions on that side of the ball. Getting Derrick Brown back is a massive upgrade, but the Panthers were the first team in NFL history to allow 3,000+ rushing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns in a season. This won't be a quick fix, even though the defense should be better than last seaosn (it can't be worse). Carolina is still on the upswing, but Young's improvements will make this season tolerable.

Chicago Bears

Ceiling: 10-7, make playoffs

The biggest coaching hire of the season was Ben Johnson, as the Bears were able to lure him to Chicago from Detroit. Johnson brings his creative play calling and offensive design to Chicago, as the Bears look to avenge Caleb Williams' disastrous rookie season. They spent big money to improve the offensive line and added new playmakers in Coleston Loveland and Luther Burden in the draft. With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze also in play, the Bears should score points. The defense also has their core pieces and place and has Dennis Allen calling the shots. This team is set up to succeed in 2025.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Is Caleb Williams good? This is what the Bears are going to find out over the next five months, but it's hard to improve a losing culture overnight. The Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer or a quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in a season. That's a start, along with stacking some wins. This team hasn't won a playoff game since the 2010 season. The NFC North is also brutal and six games on the road are against playoff teams. The Williams and Johnson quarterback-coach duo need to click early.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ceiling: 11-6, make conference championship game

The Bengals have one of the game's best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow. They shouldn't be missing the playoffs in consecutive years, especially with a winning record. Burrow carries this team on his back time and time again, and has the offensive weapons to win games. If the Bengals can avoid the slow starts that have plagued them the last few years, they'll compete with the elite in the AFC. Even with their flaws on defense and the offensive line.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

This all goes back to the slow start, which the Bengals can not have in 2025. Cincinnati also has a major defensive problem, which should be better with Trey Hendrickson's holdout ending. The Bengals are still going to give up a lot of points, thanks to a defense that struggles to defend the pass and tackle in space. The offensive line also needs to hold up for Burrow. Again, a poor start can doom this team -- no matter how they finish.

Cleveland Browns

Ceiling: 5-12, miss playoffs

This might be one of the worst teams in the NFL, even though the Browns have a good coach in Kevin Stefanski. They have 40-year-old Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, followed by two rookies that aren't ready to play yet in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. This isn't a formula for success. The defensive line is going to be very good with Myles Garrett and Mason Graham, as the entire defensive unit overall should make them competitive. Will Cleveland score enough points for it to matter?

Floor: 3-14, miss playoffs

The best-case scenario for the Browns is to have a bad season and draft their quarterback of the future. See what Gabriel and Sanders both have after the brutal stretch to start the season, which Flacco needs to get Cleveland through. There isn't just enough roster depth for the Browns to compete and put up points. They'll be a problem for teams with their defense, but Cleveland isn't expected to win a lot of games.

Dallas Cowboys

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

The good news for the Cowboys? Dak Prescott is back, and Dallas has never had a losing season when Prescott hasn't missed significant time. The Cowboys are a better team when Prescott is on the field, and he has a new wide receiver to throw to in George Pickens to complement Ceedee Lamb. They beefed up the offensive line in the draft with Tyler Booker, but didn't make any splash moves on defense. Oh, and teh Cowboys decided to trade their best player in Micah Parsons -- really hurting the trajectory of this football team. Dallas was a playoff team with Parsons, they are an afterthought without him.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

Another year the Cowboys decided to wait until the last minute to pay a star player. Instead, they tarded that generational player to the Packers for two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. This defense needed to have Parsons on the field in order to have a chance. The Cowboys defense was disastrous when Parsons missed time last season, now they don't have him at all. In addition to Parsons, can this offense get up to speed with a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer -- even though he's been with the organization? This feels like a more bust than boom year for Dallas.

Denver Broncos

Ceiling: 11-6, lose in divisional round

The Broncos had one of the best defenses in the league last season, only improving it by adding longtime 49ers Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufnaga. The offense also added Evan Engram at tight end and R.J. Harvey in the draft. Denver also has Bo Nix heading into his second year after a very good rookie campaign. Nix has a run game to help him out this year, which spells trouble for the AFC West. This ceiling may be low for Denver if everything goes right.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Even in a year Denver looks to have its most talented team since winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos will have to win in one-score games in order to make a deep playoff run. The Broncos didn't lose anyone from the defensive front that led the NFL in sacks last season, but sacks are fluent. So is turning the ball over, which Nix did an excellent job of that last season (5.7% of plays resulted in a sack, fumble, or interception). The Broncos are a good team, but are they amongst the best in the AFC?

Detroit Lions

Ceiling: 13-4, win NFC Championship

The Lions won 15 games last season and were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A massive amount of injuries to the defense resulted in a loss in the NFC divisional round. Detroit is banking on health to get back to the top of the conference, with its core in place on offense and D.J. Reed the only major addition on defense. Getting Aidan Hutchinson back is a massive boost for that unit, adding to one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. This team is still very good, and can reach their first Super Bowl.

Floor: 10-7, lose in wild-card round

Detroit lost both coordinators in the offseason (Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn) to head coaching jobs. How will that affect the continuity of the Lions early in the season? Will it linger throughout the year like the 1995 49ers and the 2023 Eagles, who also lost both their coordinators from the season prior? The Lions also play the most road games against teams above .500 from the previous seaosn in NFL history (8). They also are breaking in two new starting guards on the offensive line. Last year may have been the Lions' best chance to win it all, but that window is still open.

Green Bay Packers

Ceiling: 13-4, win Super Bowl

The outlook of the Packers completely changed once they traded for Micah Parsons. The core of this team is in place from a year ago, and is still one of the youngest rosters in the NFL -- and got younger with Parsons! The Packers added a general player to their defense, a player that can put that unit over the hump as a game-changing pass rusher. Green Bay also added Matthew Golden to its wide receiver group, the first wideout the Packers drafted in the first round in 23 years. They are in every game they play and their defense can generate takeaways at will (31 last year was fourth in NFL) -- and this was without Parsons. Having Jordan Love healthy entering the season is a plus as well. The schedule is daunting, which may affect the overall record, but getting Parsons changes the trajectory of this team.

Floor: 11-6, lose in divisional round

The Packers have a tough schedule, but most of their challenging games are at home. This is a good team, but can it beat the better teams? Green Bay was 1-6 against teams that finished with 11+ wins last season, so that has got to change. This is why the Packers got Parsons right? Parsons aside, love needs to be more consistent with the football and cut down on the streaky play. He didn't have an interception in Weeks 12-18, but threw three in the playoff loss to the Eagles. Hard to get a read on how good this Packers team can be, but they should be a contender in the NFC.

Houston Texans

Ceiling: 12-5, lose in conference championship

Where do the Texans go from here? Houston has already won the AFC South and reached the divisional round in back-to-back seasons, both under DeMeco Ryans in his first two years on the job. Houston had a massive offseason overhaul on the offensive line and wide receiver, while switching things up at offensive coordinator. They have a good defense and appear to be the clear frontrunner in the AFC South. If C.J. Stroud gets back to the rookie version of himself (at least), this team competes for a Super Bowl.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

While there's a lot to like about the Texans, there's a lot to dislike as well. Is the offensive line actually better with Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson? Are there too many changes up front for it to matter? Offensive line is a glaring weakness on this team, along with the myriad of injuries at running back. This offense is going to have to rely on Stroud to not turn the ball over and carry them, needing excellent play from the defense every week. The formula just doesn't seem sustainable for a team with championship aspirations.

Indianapolis Colts

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

Who knows what the Colts are doing at this point? Daniel Jones earned a starting job over Anthony Richardson, a sign the Colts already gave up on a top-five pick just two years ago. The Colts are banking on steady quarterback play will get them more wins in a weak AFC South, while Tyler Warren gives them a significant boost in the passing game. The Colts can run the ball and the offensive line is one of the best in the game when healthy. The defense also can't be any worse under Lou Anarumo than it was under Gus Bradley, and the additions of Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward will help.

Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs

There's just something that doesn't sit right with the quarterback position and how how the Colts handled it. The upside has to be greater with Richardson than Jones right? The offensive line doomed Jones in New York, but Jones also had boneheaded plays and miscues that cost his team games. When regular season games hit, Jones is a different player than when he practices -- and not in a good way. This season just feels like it's going to be a disaster for the Colts, and it really shouldn't be.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ceiling: 9-8, win AFC South

The Jaguars have a breath of fresh air with Liam Coen as the head coach, as he looks to revamp Trevor Lawrence's career like he helped Baker Mayfield last year. The addition of Travis Hunter makes the offense better, while Hunter also gives the defense a boost at cornerback. Jacksonville still has a good defensive front, which gives the Jaguars an edge over Houston in those matchups. Since Jacksonville is in the AFC South, the Jaguars should win games. They just need to survive the early part of the schedule.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

This is a pivotal year for Lawrence, who has been average to good throughout his first four years in the league. Can Lawrence become elite? Or will he be average to good in another offensive system? The offensive line could be better and who knows if Hunter can old up playing wide receiver and cornerback. Is the secondary even good enough with him? The Jaguars should be a fun watch this year.

Kansas City Chiefs

Ceiling: 15-2, win Super Bowl

The expectation in Kansas City is a world championship. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the past six years and have been to five of them in that span. They have the best head coach-quarterback duo in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, never missing a conference championship game since Mahomes became the starting quarterback. Josh Simmons should solve the left tackle problem and Mahomes looks primed to have another MVP-caliber season. Let's not forget the offense has more downfield playmakers and Travis Kelce appears ready for a bounce-back year. The Chiefs are going to be very good again.

Floor: 12-5, lose in conference championship game

A down year for the Chiefs is a conference championship game loss. That's the standard Kansas City has set for itself in the Reid-Mahomes era. There are some cracks in the pipe for the Chiefs, as the left side of the offensive line has its flaws (even with Simmons) and the depth of this team will be tested. They also have won a lot of one-score games (11-0 last year), so a reversal of fortune may be in order. Regardless, the Chiefs are still one of the best teams in football. If Mahomes is on the field, they have an excellent shot at making a deep playoff run.

Las Vegas Raiders

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

If the Raiders are looking for stability, they are on the right path with Pete Carroll as head coach. They handed their quarterback situation by trading for Geno Smith and have one of the most exciting rookies in Ashton Jeanty at running back. Chip Kelly back in the NFL is also intriguing, as the Raiders should be able to have some stability on offense and put points on the board. Watching Brock Bowers in year two will also be fun. Las Vegas is heading in the right direction.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

The Raiders are a fun team to watch on the offensive side of the ball. Outside of Maxx Crosby, this team will have serious issues getting off the field. Jeremy Chinn and Eric Stokes isn't enough to improve the secondary, as the defense has holes on all three levels. Carroll is a good defensive coach, but the Raiders will need their young players to develop fast. Smith will also need to cut down the interceptions at quarterback. The Raiders are better, but there's a lot of work to do here.

Los Angeles Chargers

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in wild card round

Hard to figure out where the Chargers got better this offseason, especially since the AFC West can stake its claim as the best division in football. Losing Rashawn Slater is massive, as Joe Alt moves to left tackle and Trey Pipkins moves to right tackle. The defense was the top-ranked scoring unit in the league last year and added Donte Jackson to the unit. Even without Slater on the offensive line, Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris are a very good 1-2 punch at running back. Another year with Justin Herbert at quarterback under Harbaugh isn't a bad thing either, especially with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston continuing to improve. The Chargers are going to be a tough out.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Outside of the Slater injury, the schedule is more difficult than last year. Is Herbert really going to go the whole season only throwing three interceptions again? Can he exercise those playoff demons that haunt him? The Chargers do lose a lot of their offensive identity with Slater out, especially since they are moving players around to compensate the loss. The defense should still be good, even though questions remain at linebacker and at cornerback. If the Chargers take a step back, it won't be a massive one.

Los Angeles Rams

Ceiling: 12-5, lose in conference championship game

The Rams were 13 yards away from upsetting the Eagles and going to the NFC Championship game last season. They have an older core in place, but are primed to compete in the NFC. They added Davante Adams to the offense and drafted Terrance Ferguson, giving Matthew Stafford more pass catchers in his age-37 season. If Stafford is healthy, this team can compete with the best of them in the NFC. The defensive line with Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner is going to be a major problem for opposing offenses as well.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

Back to Stafford being healthy. The Rams quarterback didn't practice until August 18, and players his age with back injuries tend not to fare well. The NFC West is also very tough, so winning the division won't be easy. The Rams to have Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup quarterback in case Stafford goes down, but Los Angeles needs Stafford health in order to compete for a Super Bowl. The run defense also needs to improve, which is where Poona Ford comes in.

Miami Dolphins

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in wild-card round

The Dolphins feel like they are the boom-or-bust team this year, and there isn't much boom to them. The AFC East is down this year, and Miami has a chance because of Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle as the top pass catchers. If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for all 17 games, Miami has a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins have the star power to win games, and they are arguably one of the fastest teams in football. If the stars stay healthy, Miami will compete for the postseason.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

There are a lot of holes on this Dolphins team, starting with the depth on the offensive and defensive line. Cornerback is a major concern too, so the Dolphins may be giving up a lot of yards this year and may have trouble getting off the field. Miami is also 1-10 against teams that are above .500 over the last two seasons, something to consider when evaluating Mike McDaniel. Of course, Tagovailoa's health is a concern as well. Things can go south for Miami in a hurry.

Minnesota Vikings

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in wild-card round

The Vikings do have a talented roster, and the wide receiver core is deeper with Adam Thielen back in the fold. They added even more talent to the offense with Jordan Mason, and beefed up the offensive line with Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Donovan Jackson. The defensive line also got a boost with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and the defense continues to improve with Brian Flores coaching that side of the ball. This is a reminder the Vikings won 14 games last year, which probably won't be replicated with Sam Darnold gone and a much harder schedule in front of them. The question mark is at quarterback.

Floor: 6-11, miss playoffs

How good is J.J. McCarthy? Is he even good at all? The Vikings are going to find out this season, giving McCarthy the reins at quarterback in what is essentially his rookie year. McCarthy won a lot at Michigan, but he's the first quarterback drafted in the first round with no seasons of 3,000 yards passing or 500 yards rushing (last was Christian Ponder, also by the Vikings). There's good reason to believe Kevin O'Connell will have McCarthy playing at a high level at some point, but when will that happen? If McCarthy follows the path of Darnold, this floor will be laughable.

New England Patriots

Ceiling: 8-9, miss playoffs

The Patriots are significantly trending in the right direction, moving on from the Bill Belichick era and starting anew. The best decision they made this offseason was firing Jerod Mayo and hiring Mike Vrabel (and they made some good decisions). New England rebuilt its defense with Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Harold Landry, and revamped the wide receiver room with Stefon Diggs as the headliner. TreVeyon Henderson looks like a playmaker and Drake Maye was impressive in his rookie seaosn given what he had to work with. New England also has an easy schedule and the AFC East is not great this year. The Patriots are trending upward.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

While the Patriots are a better team, there are significant concerns on the offensive line and still some question marks at wide receiver. Will the younger receivers be able to gel with Maye early and get open? Should the Patriots have done more at that position? The Patriots also spent a lot of money on free agents before and those moves didn't work out. Vrabel might also need more than a year to win consistently. The Patriots will be better, but it's fair not to expect a lot of wins in year one with Vrabel.

New Orleans Saints

Ceiling: 5-12, miss playoffs

If there's a strong candidate for the worst team in football, it's the Saints. Their quarterback room is the worst in the NFL (Spencer Rattler is the starter by the way), and Derek Carr's retirement sent a team that was hanging on by a thread significantly back. Charis Olave and Rashid Shaheed coming back healthy will significantly help the passing game, but will the Saints be able to stop anybody? Their defense was one of the worts in the NFL last season, and lost Tyrann Mathieu to retirement. This will be a long year in New Orleans.

Floor: 2-15, miss playoffs

Apologies for being all doom and gloom with the Saints, but Kellen Moore will have his hands full in year one as a head coach. None of these quarterbacks have one career victory under their belts, and it will be hard for this team to win games -- even in the NFC South. The best-case scenario for the Saints is to have the worst record in football and hope Arch Manning declares for the draft.

New York Giants

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

One of the worst teams in football nearly every season, there's a lot to like about this Giants team in 2025. The defense is going to be fun to watch, as Abdul Carter joins a front with Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns. Jevon Holland was another free agent signing that will pay massive dividends for that group. The Giants are going to win games because of their defense, and have an upset or two. Whenever this team hands over the reins to Jaxson Dart is when the turnaround can begin on offense, which already has a very good player in Malik Nabers. The Giants may not be horrible this year.

Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs

For all the improvements on the Giants roster, they still have one of the worst offensive lines in football. Russell Wilson will open the season as the starting quarterback, but how long will he have that job? The quarterback situation doesn't appear to be any better, but Dart gives them a glimmer of hope at least. This offense is still expected to be one of the worst in football and the schedule will put New York in a massive hole early. This is another season that could go off the rails by mid-October.

New York Jets

Ceiling: 9-8, miss playoffs

The Jets are one of the hardest teams to project this season, thanks to having a new head coach in Aaron Green and a new quarterback in Justin Fields. After the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, it's hard to gauge how good the Jets are. New York has an excellent defensive line and should have a strong offensive line, along with a potential elite wideout in Garrett Wilson and arguably the best cornerback in the game in Sauce Gardner. The Jets have nine straight losing seasons, but that streak could end if Fields can stay upright and eliminate the turnovers. There's enough talent around him.

Floor: 5-12, miss playoffs

While Fields was an interesting free agent signing, has he done enough to prove he should be a starting quarterback in this league? If the Jets can get the version of Fields that doesn't turn the football over, they'll be fine. But "fine" may not be good enough for a team who has quartions at wide receiver behind Wilson and not enough depth on the offensive and defensive line. Injuries could sabotage the Jets again, along with Fields if he doesn't develop into a consistent passer.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ceiling: 14-3, win Super Bowl

The Eagles are one of the Super Bowl contenders once again, as the defending Super Bowl champions can certainly repeat. The offensive core is in place and Philadelphia continues to have the best offensive line in football. Linebacker is also a significant strength on this team, along with defensive tackle -- which will carry this defense throughout the season. This team has 10 of 11 starters back on offense and the league's youngest defense. Health is always a concern, but the Eagles are very good.

Floor: 12-5, lose in divisional round

Even with all the talent on the Eagles, there are some holes on the roster. The pass rush isn't as deep as last season, which could be trouble for the league's youngest defense. CB2 is also a problem, as Vic Fangio has yet to find consistent play from anyone in camp. They lost five starters on defense and didn't sign any free agent to multi-year deals. The Eagles are banking on youth and their strong core of players to get them though 2025. They are championship contenders, but not as deep as last year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ceiling: 11-6, win AFC North

Pittsburgh is "all-in" with Aaron Rodgers, having an aggressive offseason that started with signing Rodgers after the draft. The Steelers also traded for D.K. Metcalf and traded away George Pickens, while adding Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. The running game will also get a boost with Kaleb Johnson. This Steelers team looks different and feels different than in years past. The defense will still be very good and Mike Tomlin doesn't have losing seasons as a head coach. This team may not be a Super Bowl contender in the AFC, but they are good.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

Are the Steelers actually going to finish with a losing record? Seems this conversation appears every year, but it never happens. A losing record shouldn't happen this year either, even if the Rodgers experiment goes off the rails. Rodgers is the biggest concern here at 41 years old. Can he hold up? Is he still the Hall of Fame quarterback we saw with the Packers and not the post-Achilles version we saw with the Jets? There's a lot of pressure this season riding on Rodgers, as the Steelers season will fare based on how he does.

San Francisco 49ers

Ceiling: 12-5, lose in conference championship game

If there's any team that will have a turnaround this season, it's the 49ers. They had another Super Bowl hangover under Kyle Shanahan, as San Francisco was decimated by injuries last year. San Francisco lost a lot of talent in free agency, but the core pieces on offense and defense are still intact. If Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Trent Williams are healthy, this offense is going to score points. San Francisco also has a favorable schedule to stack up wins. The 49ers will put themselves in position to compete for a Super Bowl.

Floor: 10-7, lose in wild-card round

There will be questions surrounding Brock Purdy if McCaffrey and Kittle are injured, but the 49ers quarterback is really good when his supporting cast is all on the field. Injures appear to be the only thing that will slow down this team, but there are questions regarding the depth at wide receiver, offensive line, and in the secondary. Even if the 49ers' problems come to light, the schedule is significantly in their favor. This should be a playoff team in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks

Ceiling: 10-7, lose in wild-card round

This is a completely different Seahawks team than the one that won 10 games last season, starting with the quarterback. Sam Darnold was signed in the offseason, taking the place of Geno Smith (who was traded) -- changing the dynamics of the offense. D.K. Metcalf was traded and Tyler Lockett wasn't re-signed, so Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes the top playmaker. The offensive coordinator is now Klint Kubiak, who Darnold is very familiar with. DeMarcus Lawrence is a solid addition to a defense that had its flair last year. Hard to think the Seahawks are better than last year, but hard to think they are worse either.

Floor: 7-10, miss playoffs

The Seahawks did get younger on the offensive side of the ball, but has the guard play improved enough to protect Darnold? When Darnold wasn't pressured often, he was one of the best quarterbacks in football. As seen in the final two games, he struggled to get the ball out. The running game should be very good if Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet can stay healthy. If Seattle struggles, it's because the NFC West is very good. That could be the Seahawks biggest obstacle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ceiling: 11-6, win NFC South

The best team in the NFC South is the Buccaneers, and they have been throughout this decade. They didn't make many changes this offseason, but the Buccaneers didn't have to. Emeka Egbuka might have been the steal of the first round and Bucky Irving is destined to be a star at running back. Baker Mayfield has a case as a top-10 quarterback in football and the offense should be a top-five scoring unit. This team is the class of the NFC South.

Floor: 8-9, miss playoffs

A bad year for the Buccaneers will be due to injuries, which have already happened this season. Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan are already out to start the year, and the depth will be tested. The defense is a solid unit, but have their questions regarding linebacker depth. The offensive line will also have to survive without Wirfs, especially with the brutal first-half schedule. The Buccaneers will rack up wins thanks to the NFC South.

Tennessee Titans

Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs

There is optimism in Tennessee with Cameron Ward taking over as the franchise quarterback. Ward will be starting Week 1 and is the key to the franchise's turnaround. If Ward is good off the bat, the Titans will win more games despite their roster. The Titans made sure Ward is protected up front by improving their offensive line with Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore, while Elic Ayomanor may be a surprise standout at wide receiver. This season is about Ward and his development, not the won-loss record.

Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs

The roster just isn't very good, even if Ward is at quarterback. Ward doesn't have the pass catchers to have a rookie season like Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud over the last two years, so don't expect a worst-to-first type turnaround. Anything can happen in the AFC South, but the Titans defense leaves a lot to be desired. The pass rush and secondary needs some work, but this team is still in rebuilding more. They can win fewer than five games if Ward plays well, just ask the Patriots with Drake Maye.

Washington Commanders

Ceiling: 12-5, lose in conference championship game

The biggest surprise in the NFL last season was the Commanders, as Jayden Daniels had arguably the best rookie season for a quarterback in league history. Daniels turned the entire franchise around, enough for Washington to have an aggressive offseason and capitalize on the quarterback's window while he's under the rookie contract. Laremy Tunsil solidifies the left side of the offensive line, while Deebo Samuel is a much needed swiss-army knife on offense. The defense still has Bobby Wagner and added Von Miller as veteran leaders, but did the Commanders get too old on that side of the ball? If Daniels is the difference maker he was in year one, it may not matter.

Floor: 9-8, miss playoffs

The Commanders have the oldest roster in the NFL, and aided to that by adding Tunsil, Samuel, and Miller. Terry McLaurin also agreed to his contract extension, but he's also hitting 30. There isn't much depth at wide receiver and the free agent additions Washington picked up didn't pan out. The Sam Cosmi injury is also a significant loss, and it's unsure whenever he comes back from a torn ACL. Washington also had six wins when tied or trailing in the final 10 seconds of regulation in NFL history (six), so that's not expected to repeat. Age will catch up to this roster, along with an insane travel schedule. Washington should be good, but it's fair to expect a decrease in the win total.