Eagles 2019 roster: Philadelphia's initial 53, depth chart for Week 1 following final cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2019 season with Super Bowl aspirations as one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Philadelphia was determined to improve the 28th-ranked rushing attack last season, adding Jordan Howard in a trade, and selecting Miles Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the team's highest selection for a running back since LeSean McCoy in 2009.

On defense, the Eagles traded Michael Bennett and lost Chris Long to retirement, but the team added Malik Jackson to pair next to Fletcher Cox on the interior. Vinny Curry also was brought back to improve the run defense. The Eagles added talent in the secondary with Andrew Sendejo highlighting the moves on the back end and revamped the linebacker unit with Zach Brown and L.J. Fort in free agency.

The Eagles have now finalized the first version of their 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season. It's important to keep in mind that an NFL 53-man roster is fluid. Changes will be made in the next 24 hours, weeks, and months during the regular season. As of now, these are the 53 men the Eagles will march into battle with every week. Below, we'll break down the roster on each side of the ball and special teams.

Offense

The Eagles offense has the talent to surpass the 2014 team record for points in a season with 474, especially if Wentz returns to the MVP form he showed two years ago. Philadelphia had a decision to make at backup quarterback with Sudfeld's broken wrist, but it's an injury that isn't serious enough to place him on injured reserve. Sudfeld is on the final roster, which means the Eagles cut Thorson in the hopes of the 2019 fifth-round pick passing through waivers and making it on the practice squad.

Philadelphia had four locks at running back, but the question that remained all preseason was whether either Wendell Smallwood. Josh Adams or Boston Scott would force to Eagles to keep five (as they have done in the past). This time around, the Eagles just go with the four locks on the roster as Smallwood and Adams will look to find a new team in the coming days.

The Eagles kept just five wide receivers, as Mack Hollins makes the team over Greg Ward (who had an impressive camp and preseason). Philadelphia put Richard Rodgers on injured reserve (and he is out for the year). They'll go with two tight ends after releasing Josh Perkins and Allex Ellis.

The offensive line appears crowded with 10 players, but Brandon Brooks hasn't officially been cleared to play yet. Stefen Wisniewski struggled this preseason, so the Eagles chose undrafted rookie Nate Herbig to be the backup guard to Isaac Seumalo. Halapoulivaati Vaitai and play guard and tackle, making him valuable on the offensive line. Dillard is the heir apparent to Peters and Mailata will provide added depth at tackle, but will likely be a game-day inactive. Matt Pryor also made the 53-man for the second consecutive year. Tackle Brett Toth could find his way onto the practice squad.

Defense

The Eagles were thinking about keeping just five defensive ends at the start of camp, but Daeshon Hall had a preseason that couldn't be ignored. Hall's incredible preseason leads to a roster spot, as the Eagles keep six defensive ends on the roster. Look for Miller to be a game-day inactive. With six defensive ends on the roster, the Eagles have to make a tough roster decision at defensive tackle. Ridgeway earns the final defensive tackle spot over Treyvon Hester, who blocked Cody Parkey's field goal in the NFC Wild Card game last year.

Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill were the two frontrunners to start at linebacker, but Grugier-Hill will be out for the start of the year. The Eagles will turn to Zach Brown and Nate Gerry to counter the loss of Grugier-Hill, with L.J. Fort playing a valuable backup role since he can play all three positions. Philadelphia will keep six linebackers on the roster, as undrafted free agent T.J. Edwards earns a spot on the team. The Eagles can play with four linebackers for the first few games until Grugier-Hill returns, since they prefer to line up Malcolm Jenkins in the box in specific packages. Edwards will also see action.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won't reveal who the starting cornerback is opposite of Ronald Darby. Avonte Maddox is the projected slot cornerback while Rasul Douglas is expected to start opposite of Darby. Sidney Jones will rotate at each of the cornerback spots. LeBlanc could be a short-term injured reserve candidate while Jalen Mills is on the PUP list.

The Eagles cut Orlando Scandrick Friday, but his salary is non-guaranteed if he's not on the roster Week 1. Philadelphia could easily bring him back for the second week of the year as added cornerback depth.

At safety, Ford and Johnathan Cyprien make the final roster, going with five safeties. The Eagles are looking for more special teams help which is where Ford fits in.

Special Teams

Sanders was a leader to return kicks prior to camp and the Eagles will give the explosive back the job in Week 1. Sproles will be the punt returner with Jackson returning punts in special situations during the regular season.