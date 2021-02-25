The 2020 Philadelphia Eagles' season was a disaster. Head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz were considered one of the top-10 quarterback-coach duos in the NFL entering 2020, but both are no longer with the organization after Wentz had one of the worst seasons for a quarterback in franchise history.

Pederson was fired after the Eagles finished 4-11-1 -- the franchise's worst season since 2012 -- and Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick. The Eagles held onto general manager Howie Roseman, as he will be tasked with rebuilding the franchise for the second time in five years. But this rebuild looks to be a lot more daunting than the previous one in 2016.

The Eagles enter this offseason will plenty of decisions to make at the quarterback position, especially with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and eight other picks at their disposal. Will the franchise give Jalen Hurts the opportunity to be the No. 1 quarterback for 2021 and beyond or will new head coach Nick Sirianni pick his own signal caller at No. 6 overall to lead the franchise for the next several seasons? Expect to hear Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance's names a lot over the next several weeks -- as we'll be here to guide you through the latest quarterback drama in Philadelphia.

Our offseason hub for the Eagles can be seen below, which will give you every piece of information you'll need to stay caught up with the rebuild of this franchise. We'll have all the latest rumors and news for the Eagles along with the important dates that you'll want to circle on your calendar.

Key upcoming dates

March 9 : Deadline for clubs to place the franchise or transition tag on players.

: Deadline for clubs to place the franchise or transition tag on players. March 15-17 : Legal tampering period opens. Clubs are permitted to contact -- and enter into contract negotiations with -- agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

: The 2021 league year and free agency period begin at 4 p.m. EST. All 2020 contracts expire after this time and eligible players are free to officially signs deals with other clubs. Prior to this deadline, teams must exercise options for 2021 on all players who have option clauses in their 2020 contracts, must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation, and must submit a minimum-salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2020 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit. April 5 : Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2020 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. This pertains to the Eagles, who have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni.

: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2020 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. This pertains to the Eagles, who have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni. April 19 : Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs. April: 23 : Deadline for restricted free agents to sign.

: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign. April 28: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. April 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft (Cleveland).

2021 regular-season opponents

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 -- but will reportedly undergo a slight tweak in 2021 (we'll get to that in a bit). Here's a breakdown of how each team's opponents are set:

Six games against divisional opponents -- two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference -- two games at home and two on the road -- on a rotating three-year cycle (four games). The Eagles will play the NFC South in 2021.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference -- two games at home and two on the road -- on a rotating four-year cycle (four games). The Eagles will play the AFC West in 2021.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference -- one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season. These conference games are based on the prior year's standings.

Example: A first-place team will play against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in that conference are matched in the same way each year. The Eagles will play the last-place team in the NFC North (Detroit Lions) and last-place team in NFC West (San Francisco 49ers).

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions

*The actual 2021 schedule will be released later this offseason. The league is planning on adding a 17th game to the regular season schedule with the opponent to be determined.

2021 NFL Draft picks

First round (6th overall)

Second round (37th overall)

Third round

Third round (via Indianapolis for Carson Wentz)

Fifth round

Fifth round (via Dallas for 2020 fourth-round pick, Tyler Biadasz)

Sixth round

Seventh round

The Eagles are projected to receive a compensatory pick in 2021 for the free agent loss of Jordan Howard last season. The pick is projected to be in the sixth round -- giving Philadelphia a total of nine picks.

Pending in-house free agents

Unrestricted free agents:

The Eagles will find it difficult to retain a lot of their free agents since they currently have the second-worst salary cap situation in the NFL (Over The Cap has them at $42.9 million over the $180 million floor for the 2020 season). Here's the good news -- there aren't many on this list worth retaining.

Peters' Hall of Fame tenure with the franchise is over after 11 seasons, as Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard will take over at left tackle. Curry, also an aging veteran, isn't expected back next season either.

Mills is a candidate to return -- and has even said he'd like to be back with the Eagles -- but will he be a fit in new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's system? He won't cost much, but the Eagles have to get under the salary cap first before the front office decides to bring him back. Ridgeway is a likely candidate to return, given he's familiar with Gannon as the two spent a year together in Indianapolis (2018).

The Eagles will have to make tough decisions on LeBlanc, who plays well in the slot when he's healthy, and Ford, arguably their best special teams player in 2020. Both won't cost much to retain. Riley showed strides in 2020 at linebacker, but Philadelphia can easily upgrade.

Don't expect Robey-Coleman, Clement, or Perkins back. Sudfeld could be back as quarterback depth, but the Eagles may want to move on by drafting and developing a signal caller.

Restricted free agents:

The Eagles have some key contributors as restricted free agents the franchise may want to keep around in a rebuilding year. Boston Scott is a good backup running back who deserves to be in a NFL rotation. A strong pass-catcher out of the backfield, the Eagles could put a right of first refusal restricted free agent tender on Scott in an attempt to recoup a draft pick in case another team signs him (they would have to pay Scott a projected $2.133 million if no team were to sign him).

Johnston is the restricted free agent the Eagles should prioritize, as he's been a top-10 punter over the last three seasons. Keeping Johnston around is paramount for Philadelphia's special teams. Rodgers would be a solid No. 2 tight end for the Eagles in 2021, but there's no need to put a tender on him -- allowing him to test the market.

Exclusive rights free agents:

What is an exclusive rights free agent? These free agents are players on expiring contracts who have three or fewer accrued seasons in the NFL. They can only negotiate with their original team ahead of the new league year, and if they're not tendered a contract, they become unrestricted free agents.

The Eagles are expected to tender a contract to Singleton, who was one of their best players on defense last year, and Ward, who provides valuable depth at wide receiver and as a punt returner.

Free agent scorecard

Free agents the Eagles retained:

Free agents the Eagles signed from another team:

Free agents the Eagles lost to another team:

Players the Eagles signed who were cut by another team:

Players the Eagles cut:

DeSean Jackson

Alshon Jeffery (reported, post-June 1 designation)

*It's important to differentiate between the players signed as unrestricted free agents and those signed after being cut by another team. This is true because players who are signed after being released by another team do not count in the compensatory draft-pick formula for the team that signs them.

Rumors, reports, updates

February 22: Eagles to release Alshon Jeffery, per report

The Eagles will release Jeffery at the start of the new league year, shortly after parting ways with DeSean Jackson. The Eagles also restructured Jeffery's contract back in early January to provide some cap relief. Completely moving on in the next few weeks may be an attempt to gain even more wiggle room as the club is currently cap-strapped.

February 22: Eagles will strongly consider picking a quarterback at No. 6 overall, per reports

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Eagles will consider taking a QB at No. 6 overall, despite drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round last year and trading Carson Wentz in February.

"(General manager Howie) Roseman joined the Eagles in 2000, and that year Philly also had the sixth pick," Breer wrote. "They've had a top-10 pick without having to trade up for it just once since then -- they picked fourth the year Andy Reid got fired and wound up with Lane Johnson. Suffice it to say, they don't plan on picking this high again, so they plan on grinding hard on every option with the pick, QBs included."

February 19: Eagles release DeSean Jackson after second Philly stint

The Eagles announced they released Jackson, as the franchise saves $4.857 million with his release (per Over The Cap). Jackson does plan on continuing to play at age 34, as he'll be free to sign with any team, even prior to the free agency period.

February 18: Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts

The Eagles agreed to trade the 2016 No. 2 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first. The conditions of the 2022 pick turning into a first are as follows: