The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be one of the most anticipated teams to watch on the NFL calendar this season, thanks to a thrilling Super Bowl appearance and a NFC Championship last year. Philadelphia won a franchise record 14 regular season games and cruised through the NFC playoffs en route to Super Bowl LVII -- losing on a last second field goal to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Based on opponent win percentage from last season, the Eagles have the hardest strength of schedule in the league (.566). Included in that schedule are a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs, and NFC Championship Game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers (Week 13), and a Christmas Day showdown with the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Week 16).

The Eagles are going to have a primetime-heavy schedule in 2023. Here is the entire Eagles schedule for the 2023 season:

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 at Patriots Sept. 10 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 vs. Vikings Sept. 14 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 3 at Buccaneers Sept. 25 7:15 p.m. ABC 4 vs. Commanders Oct. 1 1 p.m. Fox 5 at Rams Oct. 8 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 at Jets Oct. 15 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 vs. Dolphins Oct. 22 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 at Commanders Oct. 29 1 p.m. Fox 9 vs. Cowboys Nov. 5 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Bye 11 at Chiefs Nov. 20 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 12 vs. Bills Nov. 26 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 vs. 49ers Dec. 3 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 at Cowboys Dec. 10 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 at Seahawks Dec. 17 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 vs. Giants Dec. 25 4:30 p.m. Fox 17 vs. Cardinals Dec. 31 1 p.m. Fox 18 at Giants TBD TBD TBD

2022 opponents

Cowboys (home away): Eagles-Cowboys matchups always seem destined for primetime, especially since both teams won 12-plus games and were two of the best in the NFC last season. Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott didn't face off last year, as the teams split their matchups. The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since 2017.

Giants (home, away): Philadelphia beat New York in all three matchups last season, including in the NFC divisional round. The Eagles and Giants will square off at Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas Day, the Eagles' third Christmas Day game since 2006.

Commanders (home, away): No more Carson Wentz in Washington, but the Eagles will look to seek revenge against the team that handed them their first loss last season. The Eagles and Commanders split the season series.

Cardinals (home): The Eagles will face former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the first time (now the Cardinals head coach). This is Arizona's first visit to Philadelphia since 2017.

49ers (home): The rematch of the NFC Championship Game will take place in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field. Perhaps Brock Purdy will be back in time for the 49ers.

Bills (home): Jalen Hurts will face Josh Allen for the first time in a matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. The Bills haven't played in Philadelphia since 2015.

Dolphins (home): Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will face off as professionals for the first time (both were teammates at Alabama and on the 2017 national championship team). The Dolphins haven't played in Philadelphia since 2015.

Vikings (home): The Eagles and Vikings will square off one year after a Week 2 showdown in primetime which the Eagles won 24-7. Minnesota was 13-4 last season.

Rams (away): The Eagles travel to SoFi Stadium for the first time as they face the Rams for the first time in three years. Philadelphia plays in Los Angeles for the first time since 2018.

Seahawks (away): The Eagles haven't beaten the Seahawks since 2008, losing seven straight games to Seattle. This is the Eagles' first trip to Quest Field since 2017.

Patriots (away): A Super Bowl LII rematch is at stake here -- and the first time the Eagles will face the Patriots without Tom Brady at quarterback since 1999. Philadelphia hasn't played at Gillette Stadium since 2015.

Jets (away): The Eagles have never lost to the Jets in franchise history, but will be facing Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium this time around. Philadelphia is 12-0 against the Jets.

Buccaneers (away): Philadelphia will play Tampa Bay in a rematch of the 2021 NFC wild card playoff loss, facing the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium for the first time since that defeat.

Chiefs (away): This is the Super Bowl LVII rematch the league as been waiting for, even if it won't be in the NFL Kickoff game. Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes -- what can be better?