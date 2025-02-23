PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have struck gold on their rookie classes over the past couple years, yet the 2024 rookie class was imperative towards their Super Bowl run. Their top two picks were starters on the league's top defense, while their next two picks were key contributors in the playoffs.

General manager Howie Roseman hit big on the 2024 rookie class, starting with Quinyon Mitchell (first round) and Cooper DeJean (second round). Jalyx Hunt (third round) and Will Shipley (fourth round) improved as the seaosn went on, becoming key components come January.

"The rookies listened to the vets," Hunt said. "Nobody came in with a fat head or anything like that. We were all very humble and willing to learn so I think everybody had a hand in how we performed."

Mitchell and DeJean were instant contributors for the Eagles, helping turn their secondary from the 31st ranked pass defense to the first ranked pass defense in just a year. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Mitchell completed just 51.9% of their passes and had a 66.5 passer rating when Mitchell was the primary defender, as he allowed two touchdowns. In the postseason, Mitchell had two interceptions and allowed a 22.6 passer rating in coverage.

Shannon Sharpe says 2000 Ravens would beat the 2024 Eagles, hold Saquon Barkley to under 40 rushing yards Bryan DeArdo

DeJean didn't allow a touchdown all season (regular season and playoffs), with his first career interception coming off Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX -- and was returned for a touchdown. DeJean scored more touchdowns (1) than he allowed (0) in his rookie season.

Hunt became a crucial pass rusher in the rotation this postseason, totaling nine pressures, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and nine tackles with a 14.5% pressure rate. Shipley had four carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in the postseason, while fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff in the wild-card round victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Eagles 2024 draft picks -- postseason contribution

Player Round Postseason contribution Quinyon Mitchell 1st 2 INT, 22.6 passer rating allowed in coverage Cooper DeJean 2nd INT returned for TD in SB LIX, 56.3 passer rating allowed in coverage Jalyx Hunt 3rd 9 pressures, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 14.5% pressure rate Will Shipley 4th 77 rushing yards, TD, 28.3 yards per kick return Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 5th 5 tackles, fumble recovery on special teams

Five of the Eagles top six draft picks were vital toward the Super Bowl championship. The Eagles defense turned around overnight because of the defensive rookies and their development.

Hunt knew this class was something special, even if the success wasn't immediate.

"We all felt like we could contribute to the team and we wanted to contribute to the team in any way we could," Hunt said. "So whether that would be practice squad or meaningful minus, it didn't mean like we didn't put a cap on it and we didn't put a limit on it so we were just excited to be here and wanted to perform."