PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles officially have a path toward defending their Super Bowl championship. With the NFL schedule being released this week, the Eagles know when they will play their 2025 opponents on a schedule that looks daunting on paper.

Since the Eagles are in the NFC East, the schedule rotation has Philadelphia playing the NFC North -- a division that had three teams win 11+ games last season (and two 14+ win teams). The Eagles are also facing the AFC West on the intraconference slate (a division that had three playoff teams last season). Since the Eagles won the NFC East, they'll play the division winners of the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), NFC West (Los Angeles Rams) and AFC East as their 17th game (Buffalo Bills).

Of course, the NFC East is daunting as well. The Washington Commanders faced off against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game last season, and the NFC East champion from the previous season has failed to repeat as division champions over the last 20 seasons (the Eagles from 2001-2004 were the last repeat champions).

The Eagles certainly have a daunting schedule in 2025, given that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders (twice), Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers highlight the slate. Philadelphia has the fourth-toughest opponent win percentage in the NFL based on last season's record (.561), which resulted in plenty of prime-time games as a result.

Let's break down the Eagles schedule, along with some quirks and predictions for each of the games:

2025 Eagles schedule

Week Opponent Date Time Network Prediction 1 vs. Cowboys (Thursday) Sept. 4 8:20 p.m. NBC W (1-0) 2 at Chiefs Sept. 14 4:25 p.m. Fox W (2-0) 3 vs. Rams Sept. 21 1 p.m. Fox W (3-0) 4 at Buccaneers Sept. 28 1 p.m. Fox L (3-1) 5 vs. Broncos Oct. 5 1 p.m. CBS W (4-1) 6 at Giants (Thursday) Oct. 9 8:15 p.m. Prime Video W (5-1) 7 at Vikings Oct. 19 1 p.m. Fox L (5-2) 8 vs. Giants Oct. 26 1 p.m. Fox W (6-2) 9 BYE 10 at Packers Nov. 10 8:15 p.m. ABC W (7-2) 11 vs. Lions Nov. 16 8:20 p.m. NBC L (7-3) 12 at Cowboys Nov. 23 4:25 p.m. Fox W (8-3) 13 vs. Bears (Friday) Nov. 28 3 p.m. Prime Video W (9-3) 14 at Chargers (Monday) Dec. 8 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC W (10-3) 15 vs. Raiders Dec. 14 1 p.m. Fox W (11-3) 16 at Commanders (Saturday) Dec. 20 4:30 or 8 p.m. Fox L (11-4) 17 at Bills Dec. 28 4:25 p.m. Fox L (11-5) 18 vs. Commanders TBD TBD TBD W (12-5)

Schedule highlights

The Eagles will play the Cowboys in Week 1 for the first time since 2000. They'll host the Cowboys in Philadelphia in Week 1 for the first time since 1970, and for the fifth time in franchise history.

Philadelphia will kick off the regular season at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since 2019.

Philadelphia will play on a Friday for the second consecutive season, and the first "Black Friday" game in franchise history (Bears).

The Eagles play on five of the seven days in a week for the first time in the Super Bowl era.

Philadelphia plays New York (Weeks 6 and 8) and Washington twice in three weeks (Weeks 16 and 18).

The Eagles have at least five scheduled prime-time games for the fourth straight year. Philadelphia is tied for the second-most prime-time games (109) in the NFL since 2000.

The Eagles only have one West Coast trip, at the Chargers for "Monday Night Football" (Week 14).

Philadelphia has two short weeks in December, Week 15 against the Raiders and Week 16 at the Commanders. Both are six days.

NFL schedule 2025: Ranking every Week 1 game, including Cowboys vs. Eagles in season opener Garrett Podell

Schedule quirks