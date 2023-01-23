Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have been on incredible runs with their respective teams this season, as both quarterbacks will be leading their teams to the NFC Championship Game this weekend. Hurts and Purdy will also be making history when the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers square off in the NFC Championship Game.

Hurts (24 years, 175 days) and Purdy (23 years, 33 days) will be the youngest matchup in NFC Championship Game history and the first conference championship game matchup in which both quarterbacks are under 25 years old. It's fitting both young quarterbacks will meet on this stage, especially since the Eagles have the No. 1 offense in the NFC and the 49ers have the No. 1 defense.

"I don't think you take anything a level up. You do as good as you can every single week, and I think we got a pretty good team," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. "We have a very talented team, also a team that plays well together.

"I know they do, they've been as good as anyone since the beginning of this year and all the way to right now. If you looked at the beginning of the year, you thought Philly would be the last team right here and that's the way it's ended up, so we're going down there, hopefully we'll have a good week of practice, and looking forward to the challenge."

Hurts and Purdy are both playing at a high level heading into the NFC Championship Game, as the two quarterbacks are a combined 22-1 in the 23 games they've started this year. And that's just the beginning of how well the two have played.

Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy (2022)



Jalen Hurts Brock Purdy W-L 15-1 7-0 Total TD-turnovers 38-8 16-2 Total YPG 291 240 Passer rating 102.1 116.0

The Eagles and 49ers were the two best teams in the NFC all year, although both have taken different paths to the conference title game. Sunday's matchup between Hurts and Purdy will be one to remember, regardless of the final outcome.