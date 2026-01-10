The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on NFL Wild Card Sunday, with both teams having aspirations of, again, making deep postseason runs. These two have combined for five Super Bowl trips over the last eight years, including representing the NFC in each of the last three seasons. Philly (11-6) is the No. 3 seed after claiming the NFC East, and the Eagles have won four straight playoff games under Jalen Hurts. San Fran (12-5) is the 6-seed and saw a six-game win streak end with a defeat to Seattle last Saturday.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Niners won the last matchup, which came in the 2023 season. The latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Philadelphia as a 6-point favorite, while the over/under for total points is 44.5. Before making any Eagles vs. 49ers picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Eagles. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends Eagles vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Eagles spread Eagles -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook 49ers vs. Eagles over/under 44.5 points 49ers vs. Eagles money line Eagles -265, 49ers +215 49ers vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Fran last played on Saturday, giving it an extra day of rest which is pertinent as the Niners played on short weeks in both Weeks 17 and 18. Coming off a season finale loss to Seattle should also motivate San Francisco, which is 4-0 ATS following a loss this season, as well as 7-2 ATS on the road. When Sunday's game kicks off, the 49ers will have the better offense on the field as they lead the NFL in third-down offense, with additional top 10 rankings in points, total yards and redzone scoring. Brock Purdy elevates his game in the postseason, with seven total TDs versus just one interception in his playoffs career, while Christian McCaffrey is coming off the third 2,000-scrimmage yard season of his career. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Eagles can cover

Home field has certainly been an advantage for the Eagles who have won five straight postseason contests at Lincoln Financial Field, with 14 takeaways versus zero giveaways over this run. The turnover battle just happens to be San Francisco's biggest weakness, as it is -6 on the season, which is the worst turnover differential of any playoff team. The Eagles are also 6-2 ATS in home postseason games over the last decade, and the defense is playing its best at the most important point of the season. Not counting Week 18 when they rested their starters, the Eagles have allowed just 10 points per game over their last three, holding opponents to only 3.6 yards per rush and not allowing a single passing TD over this stretch. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated 49ers vs. Eagles 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. 49ers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Eagles spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.