The Philadelphia Eagles have less than a week to trim their final roster down to 53 players, some of which may be on the chopping block before then (giving them opportunities to latch on elsewhere). One of the disadvantages of having a talented roster and being deep at certain positions is letting players on the 90-man roster go as other teams look to pick them up through waivers and add them to their 53.

Throughout training camp, there were certainly some standouts at cornerback, safety, and on the pass rush -- some players won't make the 53-man roster because of how deep the Eagles are at some of those positions. There will be talent for other NFL teams to swoop in and snag, or else those players will find a home on the Eagles' practice squad.

With the final preseason game in the books and roster cutdowns approaching, here's a look at the final 53-man roster projection and the 16-man practice squad (changes from the first roster projection are highlighted):

Quarterback (3)

This was settled after the first preseason game. Hurts is the starter, Mariota is No. 2, and McKee essentially won the No. 3 job in the preseason opener. Book could end up on the practice squad.

Will McKee unseat Mariota as the No. 2 quarterback? Nope, Mariota has that job as the Eagles don't have to alter the offense for him based on his skill set. Mariota -- high throws and all -- should be better with the first-team offense.

Running Back (4)

The Eagles will be going with a running back-by-committee for the most part, with Gainwell as their most trusted back in red zone and crucial down-and-distance situations. Penny has been impressive over the past week, showcasing he's 100% healthy. Scott is also a trusted back in the system.

Sermon could land with another team after an impressive summer. He's been solid in camp, but the room is crowded.

No, the Eagles aren't trading for Jonathan Taylor either.

Wide Receiver (5)

The five who were expected to make the roster will remain the five that makes the team. Even Covey, who did improve as a returner last season. Allen made his case for the 53 on Thursday's preseason finale, but he can pass through waivers and end up on te practice squad like last year. The Eagles could add a big bodied receiver in the coming days, so this could change.

If the Eagles decide to move on from Covey, Zaccheaus could return punts for the time being. He's been working there while Covey has been out with a hamstring injury.

Tight End (3)

Calcaterra had a strong final training camp practice that likely locked up his roster spot, as he's a candidate for the No. 2 tight end behind Goedert. Stoll has value as a blocking tight end, which is vital for a team that wants to protect its quarterback and runs the football as consistently as the Eagles.

Jackson will be tough to cut, but he should be able to land on the practice squad. Arnold just didn't make any standout plays in the spring and summer.

Offensive Line (9)

The starting five were the easy calls. Steen is the backup left tackle and right guard, while Driscoll is the backup right tackle. The Eagles liked Sills enough to keep him last year (offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland likes him), and even with a late start to camp he'll stick around over Opeta. The Eagles have opened up Opeta to waivers before in favor to keep Sills on the 53 so they may want to see it through.

Johnson signed a two-year deal this week, so his spot is secure. He took second-team left tackle spots prior to his extension (another player Stoutland likes).

Jurgens is the backup center. If Kelce gets injured, he'll slide to center and Steen will play right guard. The Eagles have moved Steen around from left tackle to right guard throughout camp.

EDGE (6)

The Eagles are incredibly deep at this position, which may be the deepest part of the roster. They like to rotate on the edge, with Reddick and Sweat starting. Smith, Graham, and Barnett will rotate snaps in games while Johnson is vital toward special teams (Eagles need help there).

Jackson has a strong case to be on this team -- and should be a valuable trade commodity over the next few days. Robinson has also been impressive in the preseason games. The practice qad guys could end up on other rosters via waiver claims.

Defensive tackle (6)

Look for roster gymnastics to come into play here, as Ojomo is an intriguing prospect to develop but is current out with a concussion. Street didn't dress in the preseason finale, so that's a sign he makes the team.

Here's where the Eagles get tricky. Street isn't subject to waivers as a vested veteran, so the Eagles can release him then bring him back. The Eagles can place a player on the initial 53 on injured reserve to open up a spot.

The other five are roster locks, showcasing the depth at defensive tackle.

Off-ball linebacker (3)

The Eagles have no choice but to go light here. Cunningham will start next to Dean, but Elliss will mix and match based on offensive personnel. Morrow doesn't have a guaranteed contract, so the Eagles can be creative when releasing him. Being a vested veteran and not subject to waivers allows him to potentially return.

Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson have cross trained at off-ball linebacker too, so there are options.

Cornerback (6)

The Eagles have young talent at this position, with Slay and Bradberry as the starters and Maddox in the slot. Josh Jobe, who's had a great summer, is the No. 3 outside cornerback.

Here's where things get difficult. Ringo hasn't had a good camp, but is also a fourth-round pick. The Eagles aren't going to give up on him. With Zech McPhearson out for the year, the Eagles are going to need a backup slot cornerback.

What to make of Goodrich? The Eagles do need Goodrich on the team, but things get tricky here. Ricks may be a player the Eagles can't afford to place on waivers after a good preseason. He may have done just enough to earn a roster spot (ben flip flopping on Ricks for hours).

Goodrich has showcased he deserves to be on the roster in the preseason. Bradberry has taken some reps in the slot, but the Eagles need him next to Slay on the outside. Garner has a case to make the roster, since he can also play safety. There's just a lot of depth at cornerback. He'll be one the Eagles will be biting their fingers when he's on the waiver wire.

Safety (5)

Why would the Eagles keep five safeties? The Eagles have depth here, starting with Blankenship as the entrenched starter. Who is the other starter at safety is up for debate.

All four have gotten first-team reps, but Brown has been playing his way up the depth chart. Evans has started on the first team of late, yet Wallace and Edmunds have also seen time there. Then there's the box nickel look, where three safeties are on the field.

Brown may start Week 1, but it's anyone's guess. Wallace may be a roster cut since he played late Thursday, but he has value on special teams this team can't overlook.

Kicker (1)

The player: Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott



Roster lock.

Punter (1)

The player: Arryn Siposs

Arryn Siposs



Still think the punter on the Eagles come Week 1 isn't on the roster. Siposs makes the 53 for now, still having a crucial aspect to this team as the holder.

If the Eagles can find a better punter on the waiver wire, a roster move may be made.

Long snapper (1)

The player: Rick Lovato

Rick Lovato



Again, roster lock.