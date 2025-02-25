A.J. Brown made it very clear during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade that he doesn't appreciate anyone labeling him a "diva." Now, the star wide receiver has cleared the air on old rumors about his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts, admitting they've "bumped heads" but downplaying a serious rift.

"I'd be sitting up here lying to tell you that we've never had any issues," Brown told the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, hosted by Philly's Gillie Da Kid. "We're two guys, two alphas, who want to be the best and want to demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. So some reports are true, some reports aren't true. But me and him are good, man.

"We just want to be great," Brown continued, "and like I said, we push each other and sometimes we bump heads, but that's normal. And don't nobody sweat it. It's so normal. But I think from the history of this team and what [Donovan] McNabb and T.O. [went through], everything is magnified times 10. And it's just not the case."

Brown, of course, is referencing the infamous fallout between McNabb and Terrell Owens, who starred on the Eagles' 2004 NFC championship team, only to endure a contentious split the following season.

Brown hasn't been afraid to show his emotions while playing for the Eagles, which has led some to speculate about his contentment with Hurts and the rest of the organization. Perhaps the most prominent example occurred this December, when Brown gave a blunt answer after he was asked to identify the Eagles' top issue as the team approached the playoffs: "Passing." Teammate Brandon Graham later suggested Brown and Hurts' friendship had "changed," but quickly apologized for mischaracterizing their relationship.

Brown, meanwhile, took a team-first stance in plenty of other remarks, embracing a quieter postseason role as the Eagles rolled to a historic Super Bowl LIX rout. And he reiterated this week that Hurts was one of the primary reasons he wanted to join Philly via trade in 2022.