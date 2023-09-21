The Eagles are 2-0 after beating the Vikings in Week 2, but star wide receiver A.J. Brown made headlines in the club's latest win when the game broadcast caught him in a seemingly heated exchange with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Both Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni and fellow receiver DeVonta Smith downplayed the incident afterward, and now Brown has offered his own explanation.

"The little sideline discussion," Brown told reporters, "I want you all to know that that's what it was, it was a discussion. (This is) a game that we both love, and I want everybody to understand that sometimes emotions run high. That's kind of what happened. That doesn't mean it's the end of the world, that doesn't mean I'm beefing with Jalen."

Brown also addressed the fact he received three straight targets from Hurts after their sideline conversation, which came at the end of the third quarter with the Eagles up 27-14.

"I want ya'll to know, no, it was not about targets," he said. "I'm sure everybody thought that ... but no, I was not over there discussing targets, or whatever the case may be. It was something that happened earlier, and we were having a discussion about it."

Whatever it was, Sirianni could be seen trying to ease Brown's frustrations in the moment. And it was prominent enough that Brown elected not to meet with reporters after Week 2's victory, even as Hurts and Smith chalked it up to the wideout's competitiveness -- a desire to have an instrumental hand in the team's offensive success.

"It's not a big deal," Brown told reporters Thursday. "Me and (Jalen) are still on the same page, we're still growing, we're still trying to become great and get wins, most importantly. The reason why I left after the game -- my emotion was high, so I had to remove myself. I just had to clear my mind."

Brown was famously recruited to the Eagles, who acquired the former Titans star via trade prior to 2022, by Hurts, who had been a close friend since before their team-up. He posted career numbers (88 catches, 1,496 yards, 11 touchdowns) to help Hurts garner MVP consideration in his Philadelphia debut. Through two games this year, he has 11 catches for 108 yards.