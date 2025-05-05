It has been a very good start to 2025 for A.J. Brown. The Philadelphia Eagles star receiver won his first Super Bowl with the Birds in February, catching three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This weekend, Brown reached a different life milestone moment off the field when he proposed to his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, on Saturday. Brown spared no expense for the moment, as he had friends and family on hand for a party and even tabbed Grammy-winning artist John Legend to give an intimate, live performance for the couple as they got engaged.

If you're going to spend a lot on an engagement surprise party, you might as well go all out and get John Legend to perform if you have that opportunity. Having your first dance as an engaged couple while Legend performs live on the piano is quite the flex, and set the bar extremely high for every other guy in that room. Legend commented "Congratulations to you both. Thank you for including me" on their Instagram post that documented the day.

Brown had a number of his Eagles teammates on hand as they came out to support and celebrate their guy on a momentous occasion. A number of his fellow receivers -- including DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Ainias Smith -- were on hand, along with Nakobe Dean and a pair of boxers in Danny Garcia and Stephen Fulton, to support and celebrate Brown.