The NFL is expected to vote at the league meeting Wednesday on a potential rule change proposed by the Green Bay Packers to ban the "Tush Push." With the vote potentially coming up, Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was asked about the staple play being banned during a Tuesday press conference, he and didn't express a passionate opinion.

"It's only one yard, so," Brown said with a shrug.

Brown then laughed about the question, so it's possible the Eagles locker room isn't too worried about potentially losing the play from the playbook.

The 2005 season was the final season in which the "Tush Push" was prohibited by the NFL rulebook, which defined the play as pushing or pulling a runner in any direction. However, the Eagles have ran play at an absurd success rate in recent seasons.

As a result of a revised proposal by the Packers, it would likely be impossible for the Eagles to continue to run the "Tush Push" as it's currently used. For the "Tush Push" to be banned, the proposal would need 24 votes from league owners to place it into effect.

Packers team president and CEO Mark Murphy has publicly criticized the "Tush Push" in the past, including following the Eagles defeating the Packers in the Wild Card Round of this past postseason.

"There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," Murphy wrote on the Packers website back in February. "I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play. There used to be a rule prohibiting this, but it is no longer enforced because I believe it was thought to be too hard for the officials to see. The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl."

Several teams have alluded to safety concerns as a reason why they want to ban the controversial play. However, while the Eagles may be the most successful at running the "Tush Push," other NFL teams utilize it from time-to-time.