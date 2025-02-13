Two weeks ago, a medical jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood and killed a total of seven people while injuring at least two dozen. It marked the second aviation disaster in the United States in the span of two days, and occurred right before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to travel to New Orleans to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

There was a heartwarming story that came out of this tragedy, however, as a 10-year-old boy put his life on the line to protect his sister from flying debris during the crash.

The little boy, Andre Howard, was struck in the head by a piece of metal, and required emergency brain surgery, per 6abc in Philadelphia. Howard's father was told there was a "strong chance" his son may not survive, but thankfully, he did. When Howard was able to speak following surgery, not only did he ask if he saved his sister, but he was also worried about his favorite football team.

"He asked me, 'Daddy, what's today?' I was like, 'Monday.' 'OK, wait. We didn't play yesterday did we?' 'No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl,'" Howard's father told ABC News.

When Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown saw this story on social media, he made a post calling Howard a "hero," and said he was going to pay him a visit after the Super Bowl.

"I'm going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware," Brown posted. "Playing for you on Sunday my man."

Brown kept his word, as he visited Howard and his family with the Lombardi Trophy following the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Chiefs.

Brown also apparently got teammate Saquon Barkley on the phone to speak with Howard, too.

"The amount of love and support you gave being so patient and calling Saquon Barkley for him was beyond appreciated. Thank you for everything and bringing that WIN home for "TRE" the world's greatest SUPERHERO," Howard's mother, Lala Sayon Hamiel, wrote on Facebook, according to abc6.

Brown caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in Philly's Super Bowl victory. In three seasons, the former Tennessee Titan has made an impact for the Eagles -- on and off the field.