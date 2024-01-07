After weeks of declining to speak with reporters out of frustration over the Eagles' recent struggles, wide receiver A.J. Brown is once again leading efforts to unite the locker room. First came an escape-room outing to promote team-building. Then came a players-only meeting, according to Fox Sports, during which he personally urged the club to step up on the field.

Brown was the Eagles' "voice of reason this week," per Jay Glazer, apologizing to teammates for failing to publicly answer questions about the club's 1-4 stretch, then calling for players to "bond together" and "start believing in our coaches." His reported rallying cry comes amid increased scrutiny of the Eagles' staff, including head coach Nick Sirianni, first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and recently appointed defensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

The Eagles secured a playoff berth weeks ago, but after starting 10-1, their slide to 11-5 -- and out of the race for a potential No. 1 playoff seed -- has oddsmakers greatly favoring other NFC teams like the 49ers and Cowboys as Super Bowl contenders.

Brown, meanwhile, has remained productive when targeted as the Eagles' top offensive playmaker. He entered Week 18's rematch with the Giants with a career-high 105 catches on the 2023 season, along with 1,447 yards and seven scores.