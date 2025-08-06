Pro Bowl wideout and reigning Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown offered a simple -- yet hilarious -- reason for not pursuing a scholarship offer from Georgia during his recruitment as a prep superstar ahead of the 2016 season.

The former second-round pick out of Ole Miss simply didn't like the Bulldogs' apparel options heading into Kirby Smart's first campaign as coach.

"I didn't choose Georgia because I don't like wearing black socks," Brown said Wednesday on Pardon My Take. "That may be crazy, but I don't like wearing black socks. Putting on black socks with black cleats, it's so hideous to me. When I put on white, I feel so fast, so smooth. It's just something about it."

Brown had countless offered from elite programs coming out of high school as a four-star prospect in the 2016 cycle before choosing the Rebels and then-coach Hugh Freeze. He was one of the headliners in a top-five haul that was arguably the most impressive recruiting class in program history, which included D.K. Metcalf and former five-stars Greg Little and Shea Patterson.

Brown, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, took official visits to Alabama, Cal, Mississippi State and Ole Miss before deciding on the Rebels a few days ahead of National Signing Day in February 2016. Ole Miss received his last official, per 247Sports.

Brown was a three-year starter for the Rebels who was one of college football's most lethal weapons as a sophomore and junior, combining for 160 catches, 2,572 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final 24 collegiate games.

Now an NFL veteran as a premiere pass-catcher, Brown said this week during an interview with SiriusXM Radio his focus has not changed with the Eagles despite winning Super Bowl 59 last season.

"You know, the process is still the same," Brown said. "I am very blessed and fortunate to achieve and to win the Super Bowl as a team, but the process of the daily grind stays the same. And so, once you kind of look at it through that lens, you've just got to go back to work. All that stuff is over with.

"I like to say, you know, the Lombardi, she's not loyal. She's not loyal. So, we got to do what we got to do again, try to win her over again."

As long as he isn't asked to wear black socks with Philadelphia's alternate uniforms, Brown should be good to go.