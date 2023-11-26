For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1. They are on the right track, as the last team to go 9-1 in consecutive seasons won the Super Bowl.

It's once again "Super Bowl or bust" for the reigning NFC champions, who just got their Super Bowl revenge over the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night, winning the championship rematch 21-17. Philly is led by its fiery head coach, Nick Sirianni. Since being hired in 2021, he is 32-12 as lead man and 2-2 in the playoffs. Sirianni is one of the more outspoken coaches in the game today, which his players enjoy.

This week on "The NFL Today," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sat down with Nate Burleson to discuss the 2023 season. When asked about his head coach, Brown burst out laughing.

"I think the stuff he does is hilarious," Brown said.

What kind of stuff?

"Like what he did to the Chiefs fans," Brown said.

As he exited the tunnel victorious in Kansas City last week, coach Sirianni delivered a message to Chiefs fans:

"Hey! I don't hear any shit anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!"

Brown appreciates his head coach, because he practices what he preaches.

"I mean, he's serious when he has to be," Brown said. "When he wants to talk noise, he always tells us do it within the rules. And that's the same thing he's gonna do. He's gonna do it within the rules."