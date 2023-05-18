Three months have passed since the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. We are just about halfway through the offseason and some players on the team are starting to move on from the loss and focus on the season ahead.

A Super Bowl loss is hard to get over, but players can learn from the loss after the sting of missing out on the Lombardi Trophy begins to wear off.

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown says there was a period after the defeat where he reflected on the season to review any mistakes, and that now is the time to put the past in the past.

"Me personally, I took some time to watch and try to learn from the mistakes -- not just from that game, just from all year," Brown said Wednesday. "But in terms of that game, you just can't dwell on it. That's life. Not everything is going to go your way. At some point, you've got to get off the mat and get back working."

Brown said the guys on the team have that extra push to succeed now that they've felt a disappointing loss on such a big stage.

"I think that's where this team's at right now, definitely have that chip on that shoulder. Still taking it day by day, still early. You're just building the house brick by brick," Brown said.

From the outside looking in, coming just four points short of being a champion can seem like something that would be difficult to move on from, but given the goals of the Eagles, Brown says it was actually easy to do.

"No, it's not hard to do, cause this is our lives," he said when asked about getting over the loss. "We're world-class athletes for a reason. Adversity happens. That was a big one. It's the Super Bowl. But as athletes, we face adversity all the time. Even if it's small adversity, we face it, and we have to deal with it. I look at it in terms of, it's just life. Of course, you can want something so bad, but if it's not your time, it's just not your time. Get back to work. Don't quit. You never know cause next time could be your time. We one day at a time. We not trying to look ahead, season's far ahead, but we working one day at a time."

Brown finished the 2022 NFL season with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the Super Bowl loss, he had six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown.