The Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with a rough patch after losing four of their last five games. To break out of their mental funk, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown came up with an idea to boost morale.

In an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, offensive lineman Jordan Mailata revealed that the team recently went to an escape room for a team bonding opportunity.

"We had a whole team, escape room thing just to build camaraderie... That was A.J.," Mailata said. "All this talk about A.J. not being leader...you guys don't know him like we do. He's a great leader."

Brown has been a popular talking point amid the team's struggles. He hasn't spoken to the media following each of the past two games. Brown also hasn't sniffed the end zone since Nov. 26 when the Eagles came from behind to defeat the Buffalo Bills 37-34 in overtime.

The Eagles shook things up last month when it was announced that Matt Patricia was replacing defensive coordinator Sean Desai as the defensive play-caller. Since that move was made, the Eagles have lost two of their past three games, including falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 35-31, in Week 17.

The Cardinals scored a season-best 35 points and gashed the Eagles for 449 total yards.

The Eagles began the 2023 season with a 10-1 record with their lone loss coming against the New York Jets over their first 11 games. It's going to be an uphill battle to win the NFC East in Week 18 as they lead to beat the New York Giants and also need the Washington Commanders to upset the Dallas Cowboys.