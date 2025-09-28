The Philadelphia Eagles are off to their third 4-0 start over the past four seasons, with their most recent victory coming against the previously undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Florida heat, 31-25. While the Eagles are winning games, it's possible not everyone is happy.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught just two passes for 7 yards on Sunday. It marked his third game this season having under 30 yards receiving. Brown is regarded as a top-five wide receiver in the NFL, but he's not seeing the targets necessary to put up the numbers other stars do. That's why it's notable that Brown posted a cryptic Bible verse on social media following the Eagles' win.

Brown posted Mark 6:11: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

If you'd like another version of this verse, here's the NIV: "And if any place will not welcome you or listen to you, leave that place and shake the dust off your feet as a testimony against them."

Maybe Brown is just reading through this chapter in his Bible study. Or, it could have a deeper meaning related to his current situation.

If we've learned anything about Brown over the past few years, it's that he doesn't just post on social media for zero reason. Brown likely wants touches and to be a major contributor for the Eagles offense, but for the most part, he just hasn't been so far this year. In four games, Brown has caught 14 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. He's averaging just 37.7 yards per game. Is Brown going to become more "withdrawn" in the locker room? Is he "not being listened to?" It's something he will likely be asked about this week.