A.J. Brown was beloved in Tennessee while playing for the Titans, so much so that his departure on draft day this April sparked heated questions from both fans and teammates. Just over halfway through his first season with the Eagles, however, the star wide receiver is pretty sure he's a villain to most of Nashville. Preparing to face his former team in Week 13, Brown told NFL Media that Titans fans "hate me," and admitted he's helped fuel the fire.

"Oh they hate me," he said with a smile after Sunday's win over the Packers. "Part of it is my fault. I mean some people still love me, but I think the majority of their fans are out to get me. It's a part of it, though."

Brown's public relationship with the Titans and their fans has certainly been rocky since his relocation. Immediately following his draft-day move to Philadelphia, the former Pro Bowler said it "wasn't my fault" he left, blaming the Titans for offering a below-market deal during failed negotiations for a long-term contract. Over the summer, he engaged a critical fan on Twitter by arguing he was "the best receiver to play for your franchise." Then this season, he hinted that playing under Mike Vrabel was "no fun" compared to suiting up in Philly, and took a subtle jab at Tennessee's struggling receiving corps.

Brown has said in the past, however, that he never intended to leave the Titans, who traded him for a first- and third-round draft pick. He's also cited Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a close personal friend since their college days, as motivation to join Philly.

In both places, he's been one of the game's most dominant pass catchers. After logging 1,000-yard seasons in two of his three seasons in Tennessee, Brown is on pace for career numbers with the Eagles, leading the team with 53 catches for 831 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.