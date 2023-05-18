The first season in Philadelphia for A.J. Brown couldn't have gone any better. Brown was the prized acquisition of the previous offseason that was set to take the Philadelphia Eagles to the next level.

He immensely outperformed those expectations.

Brown finished year one with the Eagles setting the franchise record for receiving yards in a season with 1,496, becoming the first Eagles receiver to finish in the top five in receiving yards since Irving Fryar in 1997. How could Brown possibly top what he accomplished in 2022?

"Just being a complete receiver," Brown said Wednesday. "I can always just work on getting in better shape so I have more opportunity. Trying to be that well-rounded receiver, and do it all.

"I have goals of my own and definitely trying to achieve those. So sky's the limit."

Brown finished with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles, setting or tying a personal best in all three categories. He finished ninth in MVP voting and was a second-team All-Pro selection.

Brown passed Mike Quick's 39-year old record for the most receiving yards in a season by an Eagles player while he and teammate DeVonta Smith were the only wide receiver duo in Eagles history to each have 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He led the NFL in yards per catch since 2019 (16.5) while also ranking first in the NFL in 50-plus yard receptions (13) and 50-plus yard receiving touchdowns during that span.

The Eagles receiver also caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVII, the longest in franchise history. Even though Brown had a big Super Bowl, he wasn't satisfied with the result.

There's more to accomplish for Brown and the Eagles.

"You just can't dwell on it," Brown said. "That's life. Not everything is going to go your way. At some point, you've got to get off the mat and get to work. That's just where this team is at right now. We definitely have that chip on our shoulder.

"I expected the guy in front of me to play his best every game, no matter who it is. It's a new season, we're 0-0 like everybody else."