EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Philadelphia Eagles already are limping toward the playoffs, losing four of five games. Already without DeVonta Smith (ankle), the Eagles endured a scary moment as top wide receiver A.J. Brown was down several minutes holding his right knee after a fumble.

Brown did get up and walked off under his own power, but headed to the blue medical tent and into the locker room. No cart or assistance was needed when Brown left the field. He's questionable to return, the Eagles announced.

With Brown and Smith out (Smith was ruled inactive before the game), Quez Watkins, Julio Jones and Britain Covey are the top wideouts on the roster. The Eagles offense also already has D'Andre Swift (illness) inactive for this game.

More to come on this developing story.