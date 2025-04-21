Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown had his car stolen overnight. And according to FOX29 Philadelphia, Brown's car was found in nearby Camden, New Jersey just hours later, and the alleged thief has been arrested.

Brown had previously addressed the car thief in a social media post on Monday morning. In fact, he stated he wouldn't press charges if the car was returned.

"Just bring the whip back, bro, and I won't press charges," Brown said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "But if I find you … it's gonna be what it's gonna be."

Brown also said he knew the alleged car thief's location, and petitioned for them to bring back the car.

"You smooth with it, though, you pulled up at 3:42," Brown added. "You fast on your feet, I'm gonna show you how fast I can be.

"We know where you are right now … right now … pull back up, bro."

It's unclear how police were able to locate Brown's vehicle, which ended up being found just outside Camden. It's also unknown if Brown plans on pressing charges on the alleged thief.

Brown recently helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February.