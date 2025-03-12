The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House on April 28, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. An Eagles spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that the team accepted the invitation.

The Eagles won the second Super Bowl in franchise history Feb. 9, 2025, dominating the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and racked up nearly 300 total yards en route to being named Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles' defense, meanwhile, overwhelmed Kansas City's offense, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and intercepting him twice. Philadelphia's star-studded roster featured six Pro Bowl selections, including Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

Shortly after the victory, there were rumors the Eagles would not visit the White House or that President Trump would not extend an invitation. Those rumors were shot down quickly, though.

"They will be. We haven't yet, but we will be," Trump said regarding an invitation on Feb. 25, via CBS News. "I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they'll be extended that invitation. ... We'll do that right away. ... They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them."

The invitation was a change in course from the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl while Trump was in office.

After the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl triumph, several players, including standouts Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Brandon Graham, planned to skip the team's scheduled White House visit. That led to President Trump, who was in his first term, rescinding the invitation shortly before the planned date.

The issue of protesting during the national anthem was at the center of the controversy. Trump's decision to cancel "was made to lie, and paint the picture that [Eagles] players are anti-America, anti-flag, anti-military," Jenkins, who retired after the 2021 season, wrote on social media.

Trump attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so.