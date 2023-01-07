The Philadelphia Eagles are getting two key players back just in time for the postseason. The team has activated pass rusher Robert Quinn and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson off of injured reserve, a day before Philadelphia's regular season finale against the Giants.

Philadelphia is also expected to have quarterback Jalen Hurts back for the postseason. Hurts, who had been the league MVP front-runner prior to his shoulder injury, is questionable for Sunday's game after being a limited participant during Friday's practice.

Quinn, who was acquired from Philadelphia via a trade with Chicago just before the deadline, had arthroscopic surgery in early December after injuring his knee. Quinn played in five games for the Eagles prior to sustaining his injury. The 32-year-old is a year removed from earning Pro Bowl honors after recording a career-high 18.5 sacks.

Gardner-Johnson has been on injured reserve since suffering a lacerated spleen in a late November win over the Packers. His 21-day window to return to the field was opened no Wednesday. Gardner-Johnson is tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite missing the last five games.

The Eagles are currently vying to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed. They can clinch the top seed -- as well as the NFC's only playoff bye -- if they defeat the Giants on Sunday. The last time the Eagles had the top seed occurred back in 2017, when the Eagles captured their first Super Bowl title.