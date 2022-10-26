The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

The pass-rusher has recorded eight combined tackles and one sack through seven games played. While Quinn is 32-years-old, he has still been an impactful player. Just last season, he recorded 18.5 sacks in 16 games played, and was named to the Pro Bowl as well as given All-Pro honors.

The former No. 14 overall pick was selected by the St. Louis Rams out of North Carolina in 2011. Quinn recorded double-digit sack numbers in three of his first four NFL seasons, including a career-high 19 sacks in 2013. This is not the first time Quinn has been traded, as he was dealt to the Miami Dolphins in 2018, and to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. After those two one-year stints, Quinn signed with the Bears ahead of the 2020 season.

Per NFL Media, the Bears will be picking up most of the remaining salary for Quinn. He has two years remaining on his five-year, $70 million deal after 2022, per Spotrac. Philly currently has Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat at defensive end, and the two have combined for 5.5 sacks in six games played. Quinn will fit right in on this talented defense.