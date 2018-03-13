Eagles add to NFL's best defensive line with a one-year deal for Haloti Ngata
Philadelphia is reportedly set to sign the 34-year-old defensive tackle to a one-year deal
Want to see the NFL's most fearsome defensive line get even scarier?
Ngata problem.
Days after they reportedly agreed to trade for Pro Bowl Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles continued to pour resources into their front four, apparently striking a one-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.
Although free agency doesn't officially begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported via Twitter on Tuesday that Ngata intends to sign with the Eagles for 2018.
Originally a first-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2006, the 34-year-old Ngata was once a longtime staple of the Ravens defense, going to five Pro Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVII as an edge presence in Baltimore's 3-4 unit. Traded to the Lions in 2015, he missed all but five games in 2017 thanks to an injury but remains one of the NFL's most noticeable interior presences at 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds.
In Philadelphia, Ngata figures to replace Beau Allen, the Eagles' No. 3 DT in 2017 who also became an unrestricted free agent this week. But he also adds yet another big name to a front four stocked with them, joining a group that will reportedly soon include Bennett and already features Brandon Graham, Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, former first-rounder Derek Barnett and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long
