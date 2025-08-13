One of the most beloved and respected defenders in recent Philadelphia Eagles history is getting another honor. The Eagles will induct former safety Malcolm Jenkins into the team's Hall of Fame this season with the ceremony taking place during Philadelphia's Nov. 28 game against the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins was working as a guest photographer for the Eagles' joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, a hobby he picked up in retirement. The Eagles then called him in for the surprise announcement.

"A captain on our first Super Bowl-winning team in 2017, Malcolm was a tenacious player who was beloved by his teammates and coaches for the thoughtful leadership and veteran presence he provided," chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said as part of a statement.

Jenkins spent six of his 13 NFL seasons with the Eagles (2014-2019), with all three of his Pro Bowl nods coming when he was in Philadelphia. His four pick-sixes are second-most in franchise history, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen. He played every single defensive snap of the Eagles' 2018 playoff run that ended in the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy. He is the first player from that team to enter the team's Hall of Fame, per CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.

Moreover, Jenkins was the Eagles' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2019, and he received the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White NFL Man of the Year Award (now the Alan Page Community Award) in 2017.

Jenkins spent his other seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he won a Super Bowl as a rookie in 2009.

Jenkins joins Bucko Kilroy in the Eagles' 2025 Hall of Fame class. Kilroy, a defensive tackle, was a key part of the franchise's 1948 and 1949 NFL championships, and he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 1940s All-Decade Team.