The Philadelphia Eagles have a new wide receiver, agreeing to terms with former Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. on a one-year deal, per to NFL Media.

Marshall, a second-round pick out of LSU back in 2021, spent the first three years of his career with Carolina. He totaled 64 catches for 767 yards and just one score, topping out with a season-long receiving line of 28 grabs for 490 yards and the lone touchdown in 2022.

Terrace Marshall Jr. LV • WR • #80 TAR 6 REC 3 REC YDs 41 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Panthers released him after training camp last offseason, after which he signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. The Niners kept him on the practice squad from August through October, at which point he was released after not having appeared in a game for San Francisco. The Raiders signed him to their own practice squad a week later.

He was elevated to the active roster on two different occasions before being signed for the rest of the season. He appeared in seven games for the Raiders, playing 140 offensive snaps, but totaled just three catches for 41 yards on six targets.

Marshall now joins an Eagles roster that has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith atop the depth chart, with with Jahan Dotson and 2024 draft picks Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith behind them. Given the paucity of his impact to date, it's likely that Marshall is there to fill out the team's depth and perhaps try to make the team in training camp.

It would be pretty surprising if he carved out a role of any real significance, especially given the Eagles' run-heavy lean and the heavy concentration of opportunities to their top passing-game targets.