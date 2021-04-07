The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with one of the best remaining free agents on the open market. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced that they are signing former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that it will be a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million. Wilson was CBS Sports' fourth-best available free agent still looking for a new team.

Wilson is coming off of a career year, as he started in 15 of 16 games and recorded 122 combined tackles, three sacks, eight passes defensed and three interceptions. He found his way to the Vikings in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati, despite being a first-team All-AAC player in 2016. Wilson didn't see too much action in his rookie year, but recorded his first four starts along with 42 tackles and two sacks in his second season. From there his role grew, until he became a legitimate starter.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker was a player multiple teams had interest in -- including the Denver Broncos -- and while he has played on the outside, Wilson could come in and start at middle linebacker in Philly's defense. Wilson is not the only former Vikings defender the Eagles are adding this offseason, as they also snagged free safety Anthony Harris by giving him a one-year deal after he played last season on the franchise tag.