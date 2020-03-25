Eagles agree to terms with former Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, per report
The Eagles just landed a cornerback who will play in the slot
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to add to their secondary, as they reportedly agreed to terms with another cornerback on Wednesday. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Eagles have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a one-year deal.
Robey-Coleman recorded 36 combined tackles and seven passes defensed for the Rams last season, and has spent the past three seasons in Los Angeles. He will be remembered as the player who committed the infamous pass interference no-call against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game during the 2018 postseason, when he collided with wide receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball had reached him. It was a no-call that changed the course of the game, and eventually got the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. It also led to pass interference becoming a reviewable penalty during the 2019 season.
The Rams gave Robey-Coleman a three-year extension prior to the 2018 season, but declined the option on his contract earlier this month, which made him an unrestricted free agent. Robey-Coleman actually began his career with the Buffalo Bills, who he signed with as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2013. In 111 career games, Robey-Coleman has made 289 combined tackles, 48 passes defensed and six interceptions.
True to his name, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Nickell has made his name as a capable slot cornerback, where the Eagles figure to use him in their defensive scheme. Robey-Coleman is not the only cornerback the Eagles have signed this offseason, as they also landed former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay via trade, and signed him to a three-year, $50 million deal that includes $30 million in guarantees. While the Eagles lost safety Malcolm Jenkins to the Saints, they grabbed Will Parks from Denver, and may not yet be done adding to their secondary.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dickerson doesn't like Rams new logos
Dickerson doesn't understand why the Rams' desire to change logos
-
NFL contemplating new helmet rule
Pat Patriot and the Buccaneers Creamsicle uniforms could be returning if this rule passes
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
Cowboys sign ex-Chiefs tight end to deal
Blake Jarwin now has a Super Bowl-winning complementary piece
-
Cowboys sign All-Pro tackle Dontari Poe
Dallas just landed another key free agency upgrade
-
Saints GM says draft should be postponed
Should the NFL postpone the 2020 draft?
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game