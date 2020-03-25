Eagles agree to terms with former Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to add to their secondary, as they reportedly agreed to terms with another cornerback on Wednesday. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Eagles have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a one-year deal.

Robey-Coleman recorded 36 combined tackles and seven passes defensed for the Rams last season, and has spent the past three seasons in Los Angeles. He will be remembered as the player who committed the infamous pass interference no-call against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game during the 2018 postseason, when he collided with wide receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball had reached him. It was a no-call that changed the course of the game, and eventually got the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. It also led to pass interference becoming a reviewable penalty during the 2019 season.

The Rams gave Robey-Coleman a three-year extension prior to the 2018 season, but declined the option on his contract earlier this month, which made him an unrestricted free agent. Robey-Coleman actually began his career with the Buffalo Bills, who he signed with as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2013. In 111 career games, Robey-Coleman has made 289 combined tackles, 48 passes defensed and six interceptions.

True to his name, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Nickell has made his name as a capable slot cornerback, where the Eagles figure to use him in their defensive scheme. Robey-Coleman is not the only cornerback the Eagles have signed this offseason, as they also landed former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay via trade, and signed him to a three-year, $50 million deal that includes $30 million in guarantees. While the Eagles lost safety Malcolm Jenkins to the Saints, they grabbed Will Parks from Denver, and may not yet be done adding to their secondary.