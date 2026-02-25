This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison greeting you on this wonderful Wednesday morning. The Eagles still haven't made a decision on A.J. Brown's future with the team, the Braves locked in their ace and Victor Wembamyama is making his presence felt in the NBA MVP race.

Let's get to all those stories and many more from the world of sports, shall we?

⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: College Football Playoff newcomers in 2026?

With College Football Playoff expansion reaching 16 teams, we've seen a number of fresh faces in the tournament over the last couple years. When the 2026 season kicks off this fall, a few new programs will be hoping to break through for their first playoff berth.

Our own Brad Crawford identified the teams capable of making their first College Football Playoff appearance. It's pretty surprising that a program like USC, given its history of competing for national titles, has yet to reach the playoff. That could change later this year, thanks to a lot of firepower in the backfield.

Crawford: "The Trojans are due under his watch, at least that's how boosters feel approaching his fifth campaign. USC prioritized bringing back quarterback Jayden Maiava after a 3,700-yard season and its running back room is lethal with Waymond Jordan and King Miller as the headliners."

Oklahoma State, another one of those teams looking to crash the College Football Playoff party, might be able to ride one of the country's most explosive offenses to title contention.

🏀 NBA MVP Rankings: Wemby is on the rise

The NBA MVP race, complicated by the league's 65-game rule, is really starting to heat up. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear frontrunner at the moment, but don't count out a late push from Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama.

Yes, Wembanyama is a bit of a long shot at the moment, but hear us out. By "us" I mean NBA writer Brad Botkin, who updated his NBA MVP Rankings. Wembanyama is now in the top three thanks to his role in the red-hot Spurs' nine-game winning streak. The numbers have been gaudy, and it will be especially tough to rule Wembanyama out of the MVP race if San Antonio passes Oklahoma City for the top seed in the West.

Botkin: "Over San Antonio's current nine-game winning streak he's averaging 24.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a night. For the season, he's currently on track to become the only player in NBA history to average over 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in less than 30 minutes per game."

Sitting at the other end of the spectrum are the teams gunning for the No. 1 overall pick. Tanking has been a hot topic in the NBA lately, and few teams are better at it than the Bulls, who are moving in the right (or wrong) direction in our latest Tank Watch.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🏀 No. 15 St. John's at No. 6 UConn (M), 7 p.m. on NBCSN

🏀 No. 7 Florida at Texas (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Thunder at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 8 Michigan at No. 13 Ohio State (W), 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Celtics at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Golden Knights at Kings, 10 p.m. on TNT