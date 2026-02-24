As trade speculation continues to swirl around Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, coach Nick Sirianni confirmed this week that the franchise "can't guarantee" his return for the 2026 season. Signed through 2029 after inking a multiyear, $96 million extension in 2024, Brown and Sirianni got into it on the sideline during the team's wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, further intensifying trade rumors.

The on-field spat and production decrease this past season has bled into February, leading to Sirianni's non-committal remarks from the NFL combine.

"Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season," Sirianni said. "I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow."

Brown voiced his displeasure several times with lack of involvement in Philadelphia's offense this past fall despite finishing the campaign with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. There has been a sense of discomfort from Brown despite being a productive pass catcher in Philadelphia over his first four seasons, which includes a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

Fewer targets the last two years after opening his stint with the Eagles with a pair of 1,400-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 has bothered Brown. And now, there is no open commitment from Sirianni or general manager Howie Roseman that Brown will be back next season.

"My expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said. "As Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J.'s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes."

Roseman said that the Eagles are open to trade offers for Brown and always looking for avenues to improve their roster, according to ESPN.

"I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything," Roseman said. "If someone is going to give you something you didn't anticipate and you won't even have the conversation, I don't think you're necessarily doing your job or really servicing the team you're with. You never know what someone is willing to do. Certainly, we've been in situations where there were guys we didn't anticipate trading that we got an offer that was too good, and then you balance it with what you can get there.

"Without getting into specifics on any player, we're always listening and we're always kind of open. There's very few things that I would shoot down without even hearing what that means, because how does it hurt to listen?"

The Eagles traded for Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft after shipping first- and third-round picks to the Tennessee Titans. In the current market, Philadelphia's return in a possible trade would pale in comparison given Brown's age (29) and contract situation.