A.J. Brown was supposed to be with the Philadelphia Eagles for life. The star wide receiver, who was originally acquired via blockbuster trade in 2022, is still employed by the reigning Super Bowl champions, and he just inked a three-year, $96 million contract extension ahead of last season. You'd be forgiven if you believed Brown is already halfway out the door in the City of Brotherly Love, however, given the Pro Bowler's cryptic and standoffish posture amid another uneven stretch for Philly's passing attack.

Brown told reporters this fall he still loves playing for the Eagles, but he's worn more disheveled emotions on his sleeves for the better part of the last two years. All indications are his once-firm friendship with quarterback Jalen Hurts is now strictly a business relationship (and a streaky one, at that). And despite drawing plenty of targets from Hurts on the field, Brown's once-dominant production has been harder to come by as Philadelphia adjusts to yet another new offensive coordinator. The drama hit new levels after the Birds' Week 6 loss, when the pass-catcher contradicted comments from Hurts and Saquon Barkley about having a positive meeting between the trio.

As such, NFL Media speculated this week that Brown isn't necessarily untouchable when it comes to a potential trade before November's in-season deadline, acknowledging there's "a lot going on" behind the scenes.

Does Eagles general manager Howie Roseman want to deal Brown? We'd bet good money that's not the case. Roseman, after all, has already bet big bucks on Brown with two different lucrative contracts since 2022, and the wideout has responded by playing a direct hand in two different Super Bowl bids. But what if Brown really is discontent, for one reason or multiple? What if discord remains inevitable as long as he's in the locker room, despite teammates repeatedly lauding his friendliness? If Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni can't resolve lingering differences, be it with Hurts or other staffers, it also stands to reason the Eagles would prefer to get ahead of things and recoup a premium asset or two.

Let's be clear: There aren't many, if any, trades that would ship Brown out of Philly and make the Eagles better right now. That's a legitimate hurdle for a team eyeing a potential Super Bowl repeat. And yet, if Brown's long-term place in the organization is in real question for any reason, or if the Eagles are convinced they can't properly and sustainably appease their No. 1 wideout, then perhaps they really would listen to calls about Brown's availability.

In that unlikely scenario, here are three deals the Eagles might consider:

Potential compensation: WR Alec Pierce, OLB Kwity Paye, 2026 third-round draft pick

The Colts are suddenly legitimate playoff hopefuls atop the AFC South at 5-1. Now might be their time to strike for added weaponry in search of a surprise run. And head coach Shane Steichen worked directly with Brown during his star-studded 2022 Eagles debut. Pierce is more of a secondary receiver than bona fide No. 1, but his size (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) and field-stretching speed could help alleviate Brown's relocation. Paye, meanwhile, is a former first-round pass rusher who reportedly drew Brandon Graham comparisons from the Eagles coming out of Michigan in 2021.

Potential compensation: WR Kayshon Boutte, OLB K'Lavon Chaisson, 2026 third-round draft pick

Stefon Diggs has been rock solid as Drake Maye's new top target in New England, but Maye's emergence as a dynamic pocket passer could have the Patriots eager to further bolster the offensive weaponry (and hopefully overtake the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East). Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, was a big fan of Brown during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. Boutte is just 23 and emerging as a big-play outlet, so he could give the Eagles some long-term pass-catching insurance alongside DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. Chaisson is another LSU product, except with a first-round reputation, who's still just 26 and has flashed potential in rotation off the edge.

Potential compensation: TE Pat Freiermuth, OLB Alex Highsmith, 2026 third-round draft pick

Why on Earth would the Steelers deal for Brown when they already spent picks and big money to land Brown's former college teammate, DK Metcalf, this offseason? Because they're all in on winning with Aaron Rodgers this year, and their 4-1 start suggests they'll remain aggressive in roster-building. Freiermuth doesn't have a major role in Steel City anymore, but he might offer both blocking and pass-catching depth as a potential Dallas Goedert successor. Highsmith, meanwhile, is often nicked up but a proven edge rusher (29 sacks, 56 quarterback hits since 2022) to help fill the Eagles' blatant need there. Philadelphia might also send one of its own reserve pass-rushers, like Azeez Ojulari, back to Pittsburgh in this scenario.